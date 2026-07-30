EasyVista Included in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms & Forrester Wave: Conversational AI Platforms for Employee Services

New York, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyVista, a global leader in IT service management solutions, today announced that it has been included in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms. In the report, EasyVista is recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. We believe the inclusion reinforces EasyVista’s position as one of Europe’s few enterprise software companies competing successfully in the global ITSM market.

EasyVista has also been recognized as a top ITSM player in AI services, with its first inclusion in “The Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI Platforms for Employee Services, Q3 2026: The 13 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up.” This underlines the recent acquisition of French AI agent orchestration platform, Konverso, which expands the company's conversational and agentic AI capabilities, including no-code AI agents, and strengthens its strategy to deliver realistic AI with proven outcomes.

As IT takes on a broader role across the business, organizations are managing more systems, data, and interconnected workflows than ever before. Relying on disconnected tools creates operational silos, limits visibility, and makes it harder to adopt AI effectively. EasyVista has continued to evolve beyond traditional IT service management, delivering an integrated platform designed to help the office of the CIO simplify operations, improve operational maturity, and accelerate digital transformation.

"It's an honor to be recognized in this year's key industry reports," said Keith Andes, Head of Product Marketing, EasyVista. "We believe our inclusion in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant and the Forrester Wave validates our position as a trusted global player and reflects the continued execution of our strategy to support the office of the CIO. Combined with the recognition we've received directly from customers, including our 4.9 star overall rating and recognition as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' for IT Service Management Platforms, we believe it reflects growing confidence in our approach. Today's CIOs need more than tools to manage services. With the rise of AI, operational data and process rigor can no longer be an afterthought. CIOs need a platform that connects service management, operations, automation, and AI to support better decisions across IT."

EasyVista brings together the core capabilities IT teams need, including service management, infrastructure monitoring, workflow automation, remote support and endpoint management, discovery and configuration data, and AI-powered assistance in a single platform. By connecting operational data, workflows, and intelligence, the platform helps organizations reduce complexity, improve service delivery, and gain the visibility needed to make faster, more informed decisions.

"Organizations are looking for more than fancy features and AI; they're looking for measurable outcomes," added Andes. “We’re continuing to invest in practical innovation that helps customers modernize at their own pace, maximize return on their IT investments, deploy usable AI for realistic use cases, and build a foundation that grows with their business.”

The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms is available for download here: https://info.easyvista.com/easyvista-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-itsm-platforms

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms, Rich Doheny, Jen Lichucki, 27 July 2026

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms, Peer Community Contributor 30 July 2025

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About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading ITSM platform helping organizations simplify IT operations, improve service maturity, and deliver AI-powered service management. Through a unified platform that combines service management, automation, monitoring, and remote support, EasyVista enables the office of the CIO and IT teams to turn everyday IT work into measurable outcomes. With practical AI embedded into governed workflows, organizations can prioritize faster, resolve issues with confidence, and scale automation. Reflecting consistently strong customer feedback, EasyVista is a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice vendor for ITSM, with a 4.9 out of 5 rating for two consecutive years.

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