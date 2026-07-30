Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Albertsons Companies (ACI)

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 23, 2026, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) shares fell roughly 22% after the Company reported Q1 FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.42, below the $0.54 consensus, and cut full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $1.75 to $1.85. If you held ACI shares and saw losses tied to that drop, your information may assist the investigation. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to send their loss details now.

The July 23 release put two figures in front of investors: Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.42 versus the $0.54 Wall Street estimate, and FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.75 to $1.85 versus prior guidance of $2.22 to $2.32. The revised guidance also came in below the $2.27 consensus.

Levi & Korsinsky is reviewing potential securities law violations connected to Albertsons' statements about its FY 2026 earnings outlook before the July 23 decline. The prior $2.22 to $2.32 adjusted EPS range was provided on April 14, 2026 by CFO Sharon McCollam during the Company's Q4 2025 earnings call.

If ACI losses affected your portfolio, provide your information for review or call (212) 363-7500. ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ACI Investigation

Q: What is the ACI investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) regarding potential securities law violations. Shares fell roughly 22% on July 23, 2026 after the Company reported Q1 FY 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.42, below the $0.54 consensus, and cut full-year FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.75 to $1.85.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ACI investigation? A: Investors who purchased ACI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Albertsons gave investors accurate information about its FY 2026 earnings outlook before the July 23, 2026 stock decline.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses.

Q: What if I already sold my ACI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ACI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my ACI losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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