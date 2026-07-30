Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 24, 2026, Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) shares fell approximately 24% after the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Application for arimoclomol, branded Meplyffa, for Niemann-Pick disease type C. Investors whose ZVRA holdings were hit by this regulatory news are encouraged to act now. Shareholders who lost money on ZVRA are encouraged to submit their loss information today.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations concerning Zevra’s public statements about arimoclomol and its regulatory path. The CHMP negative opinion was announced before regular market hours on July 24, 2026, triggering a sharp selloff in Zevra shares. The stock's decline was reported as the Company's sharpest single-day percentage loss in more than five years.

Arimoclomol was Zevra’s lead product candidate tied to the EU marketing application for Niemann-Pick disease type C. Zevra has stated that it intends to request a re-examination of the CHMP opinion and will continue providing arimoclomol to eligible patients through its global Expanded Access Program.

If you suffered a loss in ZVRA, send their loss details now or call (212) 363-7500. WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZVRA Investigation

Q: What is the ZVRA investigation about? A: The investigation concerns Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) and potential securities law violations relating to the Company’s statements about arimoclomol and its regulatory path. Shares fell approximately 24% after CHMP issued a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Application for arimoclomol, branded Meplyffa, for Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ZVRA investigation? A: Investors who purchased ZVRA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date, price paid, sale price if applicable, and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Zevra made materially false or misleading statements regarding arimoclomol’s regulatory status and prospects before the July 24, 2026 CHMP negative opinion.

Q: What do ZVRA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale dates and sale prices. Investors may contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are the most important records.

Q: What if I already sold my ZVRA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered losses, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZVRA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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