American Urological Association Releases Guideline on Medical Management of Kidney Stones

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2026 Medical Management of Kidney Stones Guideline, providing evidence-based recommendations to help clinicians diagnose, treat, prevent, and monitor kidney stones in both adults and children.

Kidney stones are a common and often recurring condition that can cause significant pain and lead to emergency department visits and other complications. This Guideline reflects the latest clinical evidence to support effective treatment and prevention strategies, including dietary and pharmacologic treatment options to reduce stone recurrence and improve patient outcomes.

“This updated Guideline reflects important advances in our understanding of stone disease, including the role of tailored dietary strategies and targeted pharmacologic therapies,” said Brian R. Matlaga, MD, MPH, co-chair of the Guideline. “It provides a practical, evidence-based roadmap to help clinicians optimize care for both adult and pediatric patients.”

The Guideline includes 39 recommendations covering the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and follow-up care of patients with kidney stones.

Key topics addressed in the Guideline include:

Evaluating and diagnosing kidney stone disease in adults and children

Using dietary modifications and medications to help prevent and manage kidney stones

Monitoring patients on treatment for recurrence and adverse events

“This Guideline brings together the latest, high-quality evidence to support clinicians in delivering individualized, effective care for patients with kidney stones,” said Margaret S. Pearle MD, PhD, FRCS, co-chair of the Guideline. “By emphasizing both prevention and long-term management, we aim to reduce recurrence and improve patient outcomes across diverse populations.”

The full 2026 Medical Management of Kidney Stones Guideline is available at AUAnet.org/2026MedStoneGuideline.

A summary of the Guideline is available at:

Pearle MS, Matlaga BR, Antonelli JA, et al. Medical Management of Kidney Stones: AUA Guideline (2026)​ Part I: Evaluation of Patients with Kidney Stones and Dietary Management of Patients with Calcium Stones. J Urol. Published online July 30, 2026. 10.1097/JU.0000000000005227

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000005227

Pearle MS, Matlaga BR, Antonelli JA, et al. Medical Management of Kidney Stones: AUA Guideline (2026)​ Part II: Treatment and Follow-Up of Kidney Stones. J Urol. Published online July 30, 2026. 10.1097/JU.0000000000005228

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000005228

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Attachment