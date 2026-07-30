PDFNJ SUPPORTS DEA ACTION ON KRATOM-DERIVED OPIOIDS

Millburn, NJ, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) strongly supports the Drug Enforcement Administration’s plan to temporarily classify certain concentrated and synthetic kratom-derived opioids as Schedule I controlled substances.

Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia whose leaves contain psychoactive compounds. While traditional kratom has been widely marketed in the United States, highly concentrated and synthetic kratom-derived products are increasingly being sold as tablets, gummies, liquid shots and other formulations.

These products are frequently promoted as natural remedies to increase energy, improve mood, relieve pain, reduce anxiety or help manage opioid withdrawal. However, they have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of those or any other medical conditions. The DEA has cited risks including dependence, addiction, respiratory depression, overdose and death.

Schedule I substances are defined under federal law as having a high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use in the United States and no accepted safety for use under medical supervision.

“The opioid epidemic has taught us the devastating consequences of delaying action until dangerous substances become deeply embedded in the marketplace,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “Taking decisive steps before these compounds become more widely used is essential to preventing additional harm.

“Consumers often have no reliable way of knowing the potency, purity or actual contents of the products they purchase, creating significant public health and safety risks,” he added.

“While broader efforts may ultimately be necessary to address the evolving marketplace of highly concentrated and synthetic kratom-derived compounds, this action represents a critical and timely first step in protecting the public,” Valente said.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

Bottom of Form

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has earned 232 advertising and public relations awards from national