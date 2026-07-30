Parker University Celebrates 75 Years of Parker Seminars with Landmark Dallas Homecoming Event

Dallas, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Facts

What: Parker Seminars Dallas Homecoming — 75th Anniversary Celebration

Parker Seminars Dallas Homecoming — 75th Anniversary Celebration When: October 2–4, 2026

October 2–4, 2026 Where: Parker University, Dallas, Texas

Parker University, Dallas, Texas Celebrating: 75 years of Parker Seminars (founded 1951)

75 years of Parker Seminars (founded 1951) Who should attend: Healthcare professionals, students, alumni, exhibitors, and industry leaders

Healthcare professionals, students, alumni, exhibitors, and industry leaders More information: https://dallas.parkerseminars.com/

DALLAS, Texas — Parker University will celebrate a historic milestone this fall as Parker Seminars marks its 75th anniversary with Parker Seminars Dallas Homecoming, taking place October 2–4, 2026, on the Parker University campus. The three-day event will feature hands-on sessions, continuing education, networking opportunities, keynote presentations, and Homecoming activities honoring the history and continued growth of Parker Seminars.

Founded in 1951 by Dr. James W. Parker, Parker Seminars has grown into one of the world’s premier continuing education events, building on its roots in chiropractic care to include leading voices in healthcare, human performance, rehabilitation, nutrition, business, leadership, and emerging technologies. Today it draws clinicians, researchers, students, and industry leaders from around the world to a program that has expanded well past its origins — one that treats movement science, technology, and the business of practice as part of the same conversation.

“For 75 years, Parker Seminars has challenged our profession to think bigger, learn continuously, and elevate patient care,” said Dr. Jayne Moschella, EVP and Provost of Parker University. “This anniversary isn’t just a celebration of our history; it’s a reflection of where healthcare is headed. Bringing together professionals from across disciplines strengthens every conversation and ultimately benefits the patients we all serve.”

The 2026 program is built around more than 25 presenters and 13 educational tracks, alongside a full Expo Hall of exhibitors and product demonstrations. Rather than following a single-subject agenda, the schedule is structured so attendees can move between clinical care, diagnostics, sports medicine, technology, and practice management over the three days.

Keynote sessions feature Louisa Nicola, a clinical neurophysiologist and founder of Neuro Athletics who works with elite athletes on brain and human performance; Greg Rose, co-founder of the Titleist Performance Institute and a leading voice in movement assessment; Dr. Richard Harris, a physician and entrepreneur; and Dr. Brad Glowaki, a chiropractor and practice leader. The breakout schedule reaches just as wide. Joe Lintz examines what tools like ChatGPT mean for everyday practice; Ashley Ragsdale and John Cho lead diagnostic ultrasound sessions with live scanning; a dedicated golf track pairs Jason Hulme and Brett Winchester on swing mechanics and sports medicine; Anna McAlinn connects metabolic and hormonal health to musculoskeletal care; and Kristy Carbonelli, Marcus Tamez, and Joseph and Jordan Adams take on the business of building and leading a practice.

Homecoming runs alongside the seminar, drawing Parker University graduates back to campus. The weekend includes the annual Golf Tournament benefiting student scholarships, the ParkerFit Games, Alumni Class Reunions, the Alumni Lounge, and the Century Club Brick Laying Ceremony.

Seventy-five years in, Parker Seminars remains a fixed point on the calendar for a widening group of healthcare professionals — a place to take stock of where their fields are heading and to leave with something they can put to work. Registration, speaker details, hotel information, and the full schedule are available at https://dallas.parkerseminars.com/.

Event Details

Parker Seminars Dallas Homecoming

October 2–4, 2026

Parker University · Dallas, Texas

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