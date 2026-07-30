Kinetic GPO Expands Gordian’s Job Order Contracting Contractor Network Across Ontario

VAUGHAN, Ontario, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that Kinetic GPO has expanded its network of pre-qualified construction contractors across Ontario through Gordian’s Job Order Contracting (JOC) program. This expansion strengthens access to compliant construction procurement solutions for public sector organizations seeking to complete facility repair, renovation and maintenance projects efficiently.

Through Kinetic GPO, municipal governments, school boards, colleges and universities, healthcare organizations, housing authorities, provincial agencies and other public entities can leverage Gordian’s JOC solutions to streamline procurement and accelerate project delivery. The expanded contractor network increases both capacity and geographic coverage across Ontario, ensuring agencies can quickly engage qualified local contractors to meet their needs.

JOC is a proven project delivery method that reduces procurement timelines, minimizes administrative burden and ensures cost transparency. By using competitively awarded contracts, public agencies can move projects forward faster while maintaining full procurement compliance. Contractors participating in the program benefit from increased visibility and access to public sector opportunities, creating stronger partnerships between agencies and the construction community.

“Access to qualified contractors is key to keeping projects on track and delivering public services smoothly,” said Jon Burbee, Gordian’s Vice President of Market Strategy and Development for Canada. “Through Kinetic GPO and Job Order Contracting, we’re expanding contractor availability across Ontario and helping organizations reduce procurement timelines, lower administrative burden and accelerate project delivery.”

The continued growth of Kinetic GPO’s contractor network reflects increasing demand for cooperative procurement solutions that enable faster, more efficient project execution. By expanding access to qualified contractors and simplifying the procurement process, Gordian and Kinetic GPO are helping organizations deliver critical infrastructure improvements while optimizing time and resources.

“The expansion of Gordian’s Job Order Contracting contractor network gives Kinetic GPO members greater access to qualified local contractors, helping them deliver projects more efficiently and effectively,” shares Kinetic GPO’s Michelle McCarthy, Director of Operations. “We’re proud to continue strengthening this offering to connect our members with trusted partners and innovative procurement solutions that support their communities.”

Benefits of Gordian’s JOC services through Kinetic GPO include:

Faster Project Delivery: Complete repairs and renovations without lengthy procurement cycles.

Expanded Contractor Access: Increased availability of qualified contractors across Ontario.

Compliance Assurance: Competitively awarded contracts that meet public procurement requirements.

Reduced Administrative Burden: Streamlined processes that simplify project initiation and execution.

Cost Transparency: Reliable, data-driven pricing that supports better decision-making and auditability.

Competitively awarded contractors are available to perform projects across Ontario, supporting a wide range of public sector construction needs. Available contractors include:

2SC

Bel-Con Design Builders LTD

Berkim Construction Inc.

Comtrade Ltd

Crawford Roofing Corporation

Diligent Construction Inc

DKI Timmins

Forest Contractors Ltd.

Furcon Environmental Inc.

GRRC Roofing

JY Construction Kenstruct Ltd.

Mattina Mechanical Limited

RoJo Construction Management Inc.

Snyder Construction

Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited

TPH Plumbing and Heating Inc.

Tradition Construction Inc.

Trio Roofing Systems

Wired Synergy Inc

Xpertek Construction Inc.

Zgemi inc.

Kinetic GPO members can access Gordian solutions by visiting this dedicated page on gordian.com and submitting a form today.

About Kinetic GPO

Kinetic GPO is a national broader public sector collaborative purchasing organization, established in 2017, whose contracts have been competitively bid in a fair, open, and transparent manner to vendors for commonly purchased products and services including, technology, fleet, office supplies, maintenance, HVAC, roofing, groundskeeping equipment, playground, uniforms, elevators, operations, furniture, EV charging stations, managed print services, and construction consistent with all regional and national trade agreement requirements. Canadian entities that must comply with regional and national trade agreements, such as municipalities, higher education, schools, healthcare, non-profit, and all other public sector entities, use Kinetic GPO contracts to increase their efficiency and economy when procuring goods and services. As a national purchasing cooperative, Kinetic GPO leverages a large pool of purchasing potential and allows entities to receive a combined buying power regardless of the entity’s size. For more information about Kinetic GPO or to become a member, please visit www.kineticgpo.ca.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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