G6 Hospitality and THLA Launch Legal Support Hotline for Texas Franchisees

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality , parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today announced the launch of a legal support hotline in partnership with the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association (THLA) for G6 franchisees across Texas. Franchisees can access immediate legal guidance from the three THLA staff attorneys who manage the dedicated legal support hotline. The hotline will operate Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Central Time).

Callers will also be able to leave messages on the legal support hotline 24/7, and the THLA staff lawyers will return calls promptly during regular business hours.

This new initiative gives Texas Motel 6 and Studio 6 franchisees direct on-demand access to address legal and regulatory issues that they face every day such as the increasing complexity around compliance with federal, state, and local laws, workplace and guest safety protocols, and management of property-related risks that if not addressed can present larger operational challenges. Additionally, the timely guidance by the expert team of THLA lawyers will help Texas Motel 6 and Studio 6 franchisees make informed decisions and operate with greater confidence that they have effectively addressed the laws that apply to hotel operators. THLA's legal team also maintains an online library of legal resources that is now available to member franchisees.

Elaborating the strategic importance of the initiative, Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman, G6 Hospitality said, "This hotline addresses a need that has long existed for independent hotel owners, which is consistent, timely access to legal expertise on the issues that matter most to their business. Through our partnership with THLA, G6 Hospitality is ensuring that every Texas franchisee, regardless of the size of their operation, has the same quality of legal counsel and support as the largest hospitality companies in the state. This is what it means to invest in our franchisee partners."

"Scott Joslove, President and Chief Executive Officer, Texas Hotel & Lodging Association added, "This hotline reflects what our partnership with G6 is built on: real answers to real legal questions, from the THLA lawyers who know Texas lodging law inside and out."

Together, the organizations have focused on equipping G6's owners and operators with practical tools on guest verification, incident response, law enforcement collaboration, premises liability, and now, direct legal counsel.

The hotline launch follows a series of joint initiatives between G6 Hospitality and THLA, including a safety and security seminar for the franchisees and proactive engagement with police departments across Texas including Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth to boost the safety and security of network hotels.

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC , part of the PRISM portfolio, is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality

anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com

+91 97911 63065