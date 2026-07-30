Pixalate Releases June 2026 OpenEPG™ Index: Food Network, CNN, and NBA Lead the Large Screen (CTV), While National & Local News Take 64% of Small-Screen Ad Spend (Mobile)

Pixalate's free monthly index ranks 4,347 streaming TV shows across 196 channels and 255 apps in June 2026, resolved from open programmatic signals with no publisher opt-in. Shows in the Reality, News, and Sport genres accounted for 81% of large-screen (CTV) open programmatic ad spend in June 2026, according to Pixalate’s analysis

 | Source: Pixalate Pixalate

LONDON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today published the June 2026 update to its free OpenEPG™ Index 1.0, the programmatic advertising industry's first public benchmark of streaming TV content built on real-world U.S. open programmatic ad spend and U.S. consumer reach — across both small screens (mobile) and large screens (CTV).

Key Observations

  • NBA’s Hardwood Classics ranked No. 1 on large-screen (CTV) in June, up from fourth in May
  • BET’s Being Mary Jane led the small-screen (mobile) rankings for the second straight month
  • CNN Newsroom was the top-ranked News show on large screens in June
  • Reality, News, and Sport accounted for 81% of estimated U.S. CTV open programmatic ad spend on streaming TV shows in June 2026
    • Food Network accounted for 34% of estimated open programmatic ad spend on CTV streaming TV
  • News accounted for 64% of U.S. mobile streaming TV open programmatic ad spend
    • Scripps News accounted for 39% of estimated open programmatic spend on mobile streaming TV

Learn more in Pixalate’s June 2026 OpenEPG™ Index: State of Streaming TV Ad Spend Report for the United States.

News, Reality, Sport Draw Streaming TV Ad Spend in June 2026

GenreMobile (Ad Spend SOV)CTV (Ad Spend SOV)
News64%
22%
Reality3%
41%
Sport1%
17%
Drama15%
0.3%
Documentary4%
12%
Comedy9%
0.3%


The Index ranks shows by estimated U.S. consumer reach and measures each show's estimated share of open programmatic ad spend, by screen, genre, market, and daypart. In June, the two screens told opposite stories.

On the large screen (CTV), ad spend concentrated in two familiar networks: the NBA, whose FAST channel led big-screen sports, and Food Network, whose cooking-competition slate (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Beat Bobby Flay, The Pioneer Woman) dominated reality — together the anchors of the large-screen chart for a second straight month.

On the small screen (mobile), in June, local and national news topped the charts — led by Scripps News (The National Report, Morning Rush) nationally. BET's Being Mary Jane held on as the No. 1 program overall by consumer reach for a second consecutive month.

News over-monetizes on both screens, pulling a bigger share of ad spend than of audience — on mobile, 64.5% of ad spend versus 55% of reach; on CTV, 22.5% versus 17% — a sign of heavier ad loads and higher CPMs.

However, News also carried the highest invalid-traffic (IVT) rate among leading genres (large and small screen combined) in June at 18.6%, triple the rate of Documentary (6.2%).

OpenEPG Index June 2026 Rankings

Small Screen — Android & iOS (Combined)
Ranked by estimated consumer reach

#ShowChannelGenreTop U.S. MarketAd Spend SOVReach SOVTop Daypart
1Being Mary JaneBETDramaNew York8.2%
13.0%
Prime Time
2WCCO MorningsCBS News MinnesotaNewsNew York6.6%
9.3%
Morning
3The National ReportScripps NewsNewsNew York8.3%
6.6%
Overnight
4Latest Minnesota News & HeadlinesCBS News MinnesotaNewsNew York4.6%
6.5%
Morning
5Morning RushScripps NewsNewsNew York8.2%
6.2%
Morning
6Today as It HappenedScripps NewsNewsNew York7.6%
5.9%
Overnight
7BoomerangBETComedyNew York3.6%
5.8%
Overnight
8Games People PlayBETDramaNew York3.6%
5.7%
Overnight
9On The SceneScripps NewsNewsNew York6.0%
3.9%
Afternoon
10TwentiesBETComedyNew York1.9%
3.1%
Overnight


Large Screen — Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung & Apple TV (Combined)

Ranked by consumer reach; ad-spend and reach figures are share of voice.

#ShowChannelGenreTop U.S. MarketAd Spend SOVReach SOVTop Daypart
1Hardwood ClassicsNBASportsNew York5.2%
5.9%
Overnight
2Diners, Drive-Ins, and DivesFood NetworkRealityAtlanta4.2%
4.5%
Prime Time
3Beat Bobby FlayFood NetworkRealityAtlanta3.0%
3.5%
Prime Time
4The Pioneer WomanFood NetworkRealityNew York2.4%
2.9%
Morning
5The KitchenFood NetworkRealityNew York2.4%
2.8%
Morning
6Guy's Grocery GamesFood NetworkRealityNew York2.4%
2.7%
Afternoon
7CNN NewsroomCNNNewsNew York3.5%
2.6%
Overnight
8Basketball WivesVH1 Queens of RealityRealityNew York2.4%
2.3%
Overnight
9BBQ BrawlFood NetworkRealityNew York2.0%
2.2%
Morning
10100 CooksFood NetworkRealityAtlanta1.6%
1.8%
Overnight


All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced herein (including but not limited to NBA, CNN, Food Network, BET, Scripps News, VH1, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and Apple TV) are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No endorsement, affiliation, or sponsorship is implied.

Availability
The free public Rankings are updated monthly and available at pixalate.com.

Pixalate OpenEPG™ Index is powered by Pixalate OpenEPG™ 1.0 Analytics, which maps TV shows using only standard bidstream Bundle IDs — no publisher opt-in required.

About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a “key innovator” for children’s online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Contact: press@pixalate.com

Disclaimer

OpenEPG™ data reflects Pixalate's opinions based on open-exchange signals and public EPG data; no assurances or guarantees are made as to the accuracy or completeness of any classification, resolution, or rating. Attributions are for identification and measurement purposes only and imply no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement. IVT metrics follow Pixalate's MRC-accredited methodology and do not constitute a finding of fraud or any violation of law or platform policy. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.


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