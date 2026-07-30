Utorg Hires Former Binance Global Marketer Andrey Urychev to Drive Expansion





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utorg , a crypto wallet, card and infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of Andrey Urychev as Chief Marketing Officer. Andrey joins from Binance, where he ran global performance marketing operations, as Utorg accelerates its expansion following its licensing as a regulated crypto service provider.

Key Facts:

Andrey Urychev appointed Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 2026

Previously ran global performance marketing operations at Binance

Utorg is a regulated crypto wallet, card and infrastructure provider

and infrastructure provider Utorg serves 2M+ users across 130+ countries, processes 100,000+ daily transactions, and has delivered 2,100+ integrations for businesses, distributing over $2.4 billion to customers worldwide





At Binance, Andrey oversaw paid advertising and user acquisition strategies across a large variety of markets and product lines. His expertise in performance marketing and revenue-driven growth makes him a direct fit for Utorg's next phase of growth.

"My goal is to build a hardcore, performance-driven marketing engine that accelerates user acquisition globally, capitalizing on our strong regulatory positioning and strong product expertise to quickly become an industry leader," said Andrey Urychev, new CMO at Utorg.

The appointment signals Utorg's intent to aggressively capture market share in highly regulated environments, along with establishing presence in other markets across the globe. While a significant portion of the crypto industry has withdrawn from European markets following the July 1st deadline, Utorg continues to operate across all 29 EEA member states.

Daniel Stolberg, Co-founder of Utorg, commented: "We’re glad to welcome Andrey to the Utorg team. As we enter this new era of regulated crypto in Europe and beyond, having a world-class marketing leader is critical to our strategy. Andrey's relentless focus on execution and scalability is exactly what we need to aggressively expand our footprint and bring our infrastructure products, crypto wallet and card to millions of new users."

About Utorg

Founded in 2019 and trusted by more than 2 million users, Utorg is a crypto infrastructure and consumer application fintech company operating across 130+ countries. It provides regulated on/off-ramp rails, wallet infrastructure, and stablecoin solutions to fintechs, exchanges, digital asset platforms, and other businesses globally. Its consumer app offers a self-custodial multi-chain wallet and a free Visa crypto card. Backed by Dragonfly and TA Ventures, Utorg is regulated and holds PCI DSS Level 2 certification.

This Press Release was first published on BTCWire

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e74ee980-dcd3-4f3a-903c-bdf1d168208a