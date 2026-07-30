AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 06m of 2026

 | Source: Silvano Fashion Group Silvano Fashion Group

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 06 months of 2026 compared to 06 months of 2025 and 30.06.2026 compared to 31.12.2025 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR06m 202606m 2025Change
Revenue28 59028 4280.6%
Gross Profit15 89215 0915.3%
Operating profit5 7515 961-3.5%
EBITDA7 5087 566-0.8%
Net profit for the period4 3216 279-31.2%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company3 9615 781-31.5%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,110,16-31.3%
Operating cash flow for the period6 8423 48196.6%
    
in thousands of EUR30.06.202631.12.2025Change
Total assets98 60393 8475.1%
Total current assets85 37779 6597.2%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company81 47976 7686.1%
Cash and cash equivalents12 4436 63987.4%
Short-term deposits over 3 months38 70738 3111.0%
    
Margin analysis, %06m 202606m 2025Change
Gross profit55.653.14.7%
Operating profit20.121.0-4.3%
EBITDA26.326.6-1.1%
Net profit15.122.1-31.7%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company13.920.3-31.5%
    
Financial ratios, %30.06.202631.12.2025Change
ROA7.810.0-22.0%
ROE9.512.5-24.0%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)5.34.98.2%
Current ratio10.38.619.8%
Quick ratio6.75.228.8%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 28 590 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2026, representing a 0.6% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 13.6%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 06 months of 2026 amounted to 15 892 thousand EUR and increase by 5.3% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 06 months of 2026 increased by 4.7% compared to 06 months of 2025. The cost of sold goods decreased by 4.8%.

Consolidated operating profit for 06 months of 2026 amounted to 5 751 thousand EUR, compared to 5 961 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2025, decrease by 3.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 20.1% for 06 months of 2026 (21.0% for 06 months of 2025). Consolidated EBITDA for 06 months of 2026 decreased by 0.8% and amounted to 7 508 thousand EUR, which is 26.3% in margin terms (7 566 thousand EUR and 26.6% for 06 months of 2025).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2026 amounted 3 961 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 5 781 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2025, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2026 was 13.9% against net profit margin 20.3% for 06 months of 2025.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2026, consolidated assets amounted to 98 603 thousand EUR representing increase by 5.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2025.

Trade and other receivables increased by 846 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2025 and amounted to        2 175 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026. Inventory balance decreased by 1 535 thousand EUR and amounted to     29 702 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 4 711 thousand EUR and amounted to             81 479 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026. Current liabilities decreased by 1 002 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2026.

Investments

During 06 months of 2026 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 115 thousand EUR, in previous year same 368 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2026, the Group employed 1 594 employees, including 553 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2025 there were 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 06 months  of 2026 amounted 8 838 thousand EUR (7 885 thousand EUR in 06 months 2025). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 708 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote30.06.202631.12.2025
  UnauditedAudited
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents212 4436 639
Short-term deposits over 3 months238 70738 311
Trade and other receivables32 1751 329
Prepayments and other tax receivables32 3022 106
Other assets 4837
Inventories429 70231 237
Total current assets 85 37779 659
    
Non-current assets   
Non-current receivables 331313
Investments in associates 9797
Investments in other shares 228221
Deferred tax asset 3 3233 656
Intangible assets 666658
Investment property 870859
Property, plant and equipment57 7118 384
Total non-current assets 13 22614 188
TOTAL ASSETS 98 60393 847
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Current lease liabilities 1 3182 519
Trade and other payables64 2955 506
Tax liabilities 2 6771 267
Total current liabilities 8 2909 292
    
Non-current liabilities   
Non-current lease liabilities 3 9693 389
Non-current provisions 4745
Total non-current liabilities 4 0163 434
Total liabilities 12 30612 726
    
Equity   
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 199-18 949
Retained earnings 89 80585 844
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 81 47976 768
Non-controlling interest 4 8184 353
Total equity 86 29781 121
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 98 60393 847

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote2Q 20262Q 202506m 202606m 2025
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers916 77416 41228 59028 428
Cost of goods sold -7 538-7 165-12 698-13 337
Gross Profit 9 2369 24715 89215 091
      
Distribution expenses -3 566-3 210-6 912-6 230
Administrative expenses -1 542-1 389-3 084-2 672
Other operating income 10895210158
Other operating expenses -176-184-355-386
Operating profit 4 0604 5595 7515 961
      
Currency exchange income/(expense) 411-3951521 438
Other finance income/(expenses) 171102292214
Net finance income 582-2934441 652
      
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 0-5-4-12
Profit before tax 4 6424 2616 1917 601
      
Income tax expense -1 367-951-1 870-1 322
      
Profit for the period 3 2753 3104 3216 279
Attributable to :     
   Equity holders of the Parent company 3 0483 0293 9615 781
   Non-controlling interest 227281360498
      
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)80,080,080,110,16

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote2Q 20262Q 202506m 202606m 2025
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
      
Profit for the period 3 2753 3104 3216 279
      
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:     
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations571-6968551 219
Total other comprehensive income for the period 571-6968551 219
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 3 8462 6145 1767 498
Attributable to:     
   Equity holders of the Parent company 3 5472 4624 7116 859
   Non-controlling interest 299152465639

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote06m 202606m 2025
    
Cash flow from operating activities UnauditedUnaudited
Profit for the period 4 3216 279
Adjustments for:   
  Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 7571 605
  Share of profit of equity accounted investees 412
  Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 61
  Net finance income / costs -444-1 652
  Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 22
  Provision for inventories 63
  Income tax expense 1 8701 322
Change in inventories 1 535-3 269
Change in trade and other receivables -1 118-712
Change in trade and other payables -338680
Interest paid 0-7
Income tax paid -759-783
Net cash flow from operating activities 6 8423 481
    
Cash flow from investing activities   
Interest received 674820
Dividends received 012
Purchase of other financial investments -26 650-37 100
Proceeds from other financial investments 26 30031 800
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 37
Loans granted 0-11
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 07
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -115-368
Acquisition of intangible assets -27-38
Net cash flow from investing activities 185-4 871
    
Cash flow from financing activities   
Proceeds from borrowings 0500
Repayment of borrowings 0-500
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 503-1 207
Interest paid on lease liabilities -426-423
Dividends paid 00
Net cash flow from financing activities -1 929-1 630
    
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents 5 098-3 020
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period26 6397 683
Effect of translation to presentation currency 9791 358
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -273-140
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period212 4435 881

AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com

Attachment


Attachments

SFG consolidated interim financial report for Q2 and 06m 2026 unaudited.pdf
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 