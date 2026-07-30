AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 06m of 2026

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 06 months of 2026 compared to 06 months of 2025 and 30.06.2026 compared to 31.12.2025 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2026 06m 2025 Change Revenue 28 590 28 428 0.6% Gross Profit 15 892 15 091 5.3% Operating profit 5 751 5 961 -3.5% EBITDA 7 508 7 566 -0.8% Net profit for the period 4 321 6 279 -31.2% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 3 961 5 781 -31.5% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,11 0,16 -31.3% Operating cash flow for the period 6 842 3 481 96.6% in thousands of EUR 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Change Total assets 98 603 93 847 5.1% Total current assets 85 377 79 659 7.2% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 81 479 76 768 6.1% Cash and cash equivalents 12 443 6 639 87.4% Short-term deposits over 3 months 38 707 38 311 1.0% Margin analysis, % 06m 2026 06m 2025 Change Gross profit 55.6 53.1 4.7% Operating profit 20.1 21.0 -4.3% EBITDA 26.3 26.6 -1.1% Net profit 15.1 22.1 -31.7% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 13.9 20.3 -31.5% Financial ratios, % 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Change ROA 7.8 10.0 -22.0% ROE 9.5 12.5 -24.0% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 5.3 4.9 8.2% Current ratio 10.3 8.6 19.8% Quick ratio 6.7 5.2 28.8%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 28 590 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2026, representing a 0.6% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 13.6%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 06 months of 2026 amounted to 15 892 thousand EUR and increase by 5.3% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 06 months of 2026 increased by 4.7% compared to 06 months of 2025. The cost of sold goods decreased by 4.8%.

Consolidated operating profit for 06 months of 2026 amounted to 5 751 thousand EUR, compared to 5 961 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2025, decrease by 3.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 20.1% for 06 months of 2026 (21.0% for 06 months of 2025). Consolidated EBITDA for 06 months of 2026 decreased by 0.8% and amounted to 7 508 thousand EUR, which is 26.3% in margin terms (7 566 thousand EUR and 26.6% for 06 months of 2025).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2026 amounted 3 961 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 5 781 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2025, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2026 was 13.9% against net profit margin 20.3% for 06 months of 2025.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2026, consolidated assets amounted to 98 603 thousand EUR representing increase by 5.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2025.

Trade and other receivables increased by 846 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2025 and amounted to 2 175 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026. Inventory balance decreased by 1 535 thousand EUR and amounted to 29 702 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 4 711 thousand EUR and amounted to 81 479 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026. Current liabilities decreased by 1 002 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2026.

Investments

During 06 months of 2026 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 115 thousand EUR, in previous year same 368 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2026, the Group employed 1 594 employees, including 553 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2025 there were 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 06 months of 2026 amounted 8 838 thousand EUR (7 885 thousand EUR in 06 months 2025). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 708 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 12 443 6 639 Short-term deposits over 3 months 2 38 707 38 311 Trade and other receivables 3 2 175 1 329 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 2 302 2 106 Other assets 48 37 Inventories 4 29 702 31 237 Total current assets 85 377 79 659 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 331 313 Investments in associates 97 97 Investments in other shares 228 221 Deferred tax asset 3 323 3 656 Intangible assets 666 658 Investment property 870 859 Property, plant and equipment 5 7 711 8 384 Total non-current assets 13 226 14 188 TOTAL ASSETS 98 603 93 847 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 1 318 2 519 Trade and other payables 6 4 295 5 506 Tax liabilities 2 677 1 267 Total current liabilities 8 290 9 292 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 3 969 3 389 Non-current provisions 47 45 Total non-current liabilities 4 016 3 434 Total liabilities 12 306 12 726 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 199 -18 949 Retained earnings 89 805 85 844 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 81 479 76 768 Non-controlling interest 4 818 4 353 Total equity 86 297 81 121 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 98 603 93 847

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2026 2Q 2025 06m 2026 06m 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 16 774 16 412 28 590 28 428 Cost of goods sold -7 538 -7 165 -12 698 -13 337 Gross Profit 9 236 9 247 15 892 15 091 Distribution expenses -3 566 -3 210 -6 912 -6 230 Administrative expenses -1 542 -1 389 -3 084 -2 672 Other operating income 108 95 210 158 Other operating expenses -176 -184 -355 -386 Operating profit 4 060 4 559 5 751 5 961 Currency exchange income/(expense) 411 -395 152 1 438 Other finance income/(expenses) 171 102 292 214 Net finance income 582 -293 444 1 652 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 0 -5 -4 -12 Profit before tax 4 642 4 261 6 191 7 601 Income tax expense -1 367 -951 -1 870 -1 322 Profit for the period 3 275 3 310 4 321 6 279 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 3 048 3 029 3 961 5 781 Non-controlling interest 227 281 360 498 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,08 0,08 0,11 0,16

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2026 2Q 2025 06m 2026 06m 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 3 275 3 310 4 321 6 279 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 571 -696 855 1 219 Total other comprehensive income for the period 571 -696 855 1 219 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 3 846 2 614 5 176 7 498 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 3 547 2 462 4 711 6 859 Non-controlling interest 299 152 465 639

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 06m 2026 06m 2025 Cash flow from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 4 321 6 279 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 757 1 605 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 4 12 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 6 1 Net finance income / costs -444 -1 652 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 2 2 Provision for inventories 6 3 Income tax expense 1 870 1 322 Change in inventories 1 535 -3 269 Change in trade and other receivables -1 118 -712 Change in trade and other payables -338 680 Interest paid 0 -7 Income tax paid -759 -783 Net cash flow from operating activities 6 842 3 481 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 674 820 Dividends received 0 12 Purchase of other financial investments -26 650 -37 100 Proceeds from other financial investments 26 300 31 800 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 7 Loans granted 0 -11 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 0 7 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -115 -368 Acquisition of intangible assets -27 -38 Net cash flow from investing activities 185 -4 871 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 0 500 Repayment of borrowings 0 -500 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 503 -1 207 Interest paid on lease liabilities -426 -423 Dividends paid 0 0 Net cash flow from financing activities -1 929 -1 630 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents 5 098 -3 020 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 6 639 7 683 Effect of translation to presentation currency 979 1 358 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -273 -140 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2 12 443 5 881

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Phone: +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashion.com

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