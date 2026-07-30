AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 06m of 2026

Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 06 months of 2026 compared to 06 months of 2025 and 30.06.2026 compared to 31.12.2025 were as follows:
|in thousands of EUR
|06m 2026
|06m 2025
|Change
|Revenue
|28 590
|28 428
|0.6%
|Gross Profit
|15 892
|15 091
|5.3%
|Operating profit
|5 751
|5 961
|-3.5%
|EBITDA
|7 508
|7 566
|-0.8%
|Net profit for the period
|4 321
|6 279
|-31.2%
|Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
|3 961
|5 781
|-31.5%
|Earnings per share (EUR)
|0,11
|0,16
|-31.3%
|Operating cash flow for the period
|6 842
|3 481
|96.6%
|in thousands of EUR
|30.06.2026
|31.12.2025
|Change
|Total assets
|98 603
|93 847
|5.1%
|Total current assets
|85 377
|79 659
|7.2%
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|81 479
|76 768
|6.1%
|Cash and cash equivalents
|12 443
|6 639
|87.4%
|Short-term deposits over 3 months
|38 707
|38 311
|1.0%
|Margin analysis, %
|06m 2026
|06m 2025
|Change
|Gross profit
|55.6
|53.1
|4.7%
|Operating profit
|20.1
|21.0
|-4.3%
|EBITDA
|26.3
|26.6
|-1.1%
|Net profit
|15.1
|22.1
|-31.7%
|Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|13.9
|20.3
|-31.5%
|Financial ratios, %
|30.06.2026
|31.12.2025
|Change
|ROA
|7.8
|10.0
|-22.0%
|ROE
|9.5
|12.5
|-24.0%
|Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
|5.3
|4.9
|8.2%
|Current ratio
|10.3
|8.6
|19.8%
|Quick ratio
|6.7
|5.2
|28.8%
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted 28 590 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2026, representing a 0.6% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 13.6%, measured in EUR.
The Group’s gross profit during 06 months of 2026 amounted to 15 892 thousand EUR and increase by 5.3% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 06 months of 2026 increased by 4.7% compared to 06 months of 2025. The cost of sold goods decreased by 4.8%.
Consolidated operating profit for 06 months of 2026 amounted to 5 751 thousand EUR, compared to 5 961 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2025, decrease by 3.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 20.1% for 06 months of 2026 (21.0% for 06 months of 2025). Consolidated EBITDA for 06 months of 2026 decreased by 0.8% and amounted to 7 508 thousand EUR, which is 26.3% in margin terms (7 566 thousand EUR and 26.6% for 06 months of 2025).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2026 amounted 3 961 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 5 781 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2025, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2026 was 13.9% against net profit margin 20.3% for 06 months of 2025.
Financial position
As of 30 June 2026, consolidated assets amounted to 98 603 thousand EUR representing increase by 5.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2025.
Trade and other receivables increased by 846 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2025 and amounted to 2 175 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026. Inventory balance decreased by 1 535 thousand EUR and amounted to 29 702 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 4 711 thousand EUR and amounted to 81 479 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2026. Current liabilities decreased by 1 002 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2026.
Investments
During 06 months of 2026 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 115 thousand EUR, in previous year same 368 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 30 June 2026, the Group employed 1 594 employees, including 553 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2025 there were 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during 06 months of 2026 amounted 8 838 thousand EUR (7 885 thousand EUR in 06 months 2025). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 708 thousand EUR.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|30.06.2026
|31.12.2025
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2
|12 443
|6 639
|Short-term deposits over 3 months
|2
|38 707
|38 311
|Trade and other receivables
|3
|2 175
|1 329
|Prepayments and other tax receivables
|3
|2 302
|2 106
|Other assets
|48
|37
|Inventories
|4
|29 702
|31 237
|Total current assets
|85 377
|79 659
|Non-current assets
|Non-current receivables
|331
|313
|Investments in associates
|97
|97
|Investments in other shares
|228
|221
|Deferred tax asset
|3 323
|3 656
|Intangible assets
|666
|658
|Investment property
|870
|859
|Property, plant and equipment
|5
|7 711
|8 384
|Total non-current assets
|13 226
|14 188
|TOTAL ASSETS
|98 603
|93 847
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Current lease liabilities
|1 318
|2 519
|Trade and other payables
|6
|4 295
|5 506
|Tax liabilities
|2 677
|1 267
|Total current liabilities
|8 290
|9 292
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current lease liabilities
|3 969
|3 389
|Non-current provisions
|47
|45
|Total non-current liabilities
|4 016
|3 434
|Total liabilities
|12 306
|12 726
|Equity
|Share capital
|7
|3 600
|3 600
|Share premium
|4 967
|4 967
|Statutory reserve capital
|1 306
|1 306
|Unrealised exchange rate differences
|-18 199
|-18 949
|Retained earnings
|89 805
|85 844
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
|81 479
|76 768
|Non-controlling interest
|4 818
|4 353
|Total equity
|86 297
|81 121
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|98 603
|93 847
Consolidated Income Statement
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|2Q 2026
|2Q 2025
|06m 2026
|06m 2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|9
|16 774
|16 412
|28 590
|28 428
|Cost of goods sold
|-7 538
|-7 165
|-12 698
|-13 337
|Gross Profit
|9 236
|9 247
|15 892
|15 091
|Distribution expenses
|-3 566
|-3 210
|-6 912
|-6 230
|Administrative expenses
|-1 542
|-1 389
|-3 084
|-2 672
|Other operating income
|108
|95
|210
|158
|Other operating expenses
|-176
|-184
|-355
|-386
|Operating profit
|4 060
|4 559
|5 751
|5 961
|Currency exchange income/(expense)
|411
|-395
|152
|1 438
|Other finance income/(expenses)
|171
|102
|292
|214
|Net finance income
|582
|-293
|444
|1 652
|Profit (loss) from associates using equity method
|0
|-5
|-4
|-12
|Profit before tax
|4 642
|4 261
|6 191
|7 601
|Income tax expense
|-1 367
|-951
|-1 870
|-1 322
|Profit for the period
|3 275
|3 310
|4 321
|6 279
|Attributable to :
|Equity holders of the Parent company
|3 048
|3 029
|3 961
|5 781
|Non-controlling interest
|227
|281
|360
|498
|Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)
|8
|0,08
|0,08
|0,11
|0,16
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|2Q 2026
|2Q 2025
|06m 2026
|06m 2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Profit for the period
|3 275
|3 310
|4 321
|6 279
|Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|571
|-696
|855
|1 219
|Total other comprehensive income for the period
|571
|-696
|855
|1 219
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|3 846
|2 614
|5 176
|7 498
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Parent company
|3 547
|2 462
|4 711
|6 859
|Non-controlling interest
|299
|152
|465
|639
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|in thousands of EUR
|Note
|06m 2026
|06m 2025
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Profit for the period
|4 321
|6 279
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
|1 757
|1 605
|Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|4
|12
|Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment
|6
|1
|Net finance income / costs
|-444
|-1 652
|Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables
|2
|2
|Provision for inventories
|6
|3
|Income tax expense
|1 870
|1 322
|Change in inventories
|1 535
|-3 269
|Change in trade and other receivables
|-1 118
|-712
|Change in trade and other payables
|-338
|680
|Interest paid
|0
|-7
|Income tax paid
|-759
|-783
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|6 842
|3 481
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Interest received
|674
|820
|Dividends received
|0
|12
|Purchase of other financial investments
|-26 650
|-37 100
|Proceeds from other financial investments
|26 300
|31 800
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|3
|7
|Loans granted
|0
|-11
|Proceeds from repayments of loans granted
|0
|7
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|-115
|-368
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|-27
|-38
|Net cash flow from investing activities
|185
|-4 871
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings
|0
|500
|Repayment of borrowings
|0
|-500
|Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
|-1 503
|-1 207
|Interest paid on lease liabilities
|-426
|-423
|Dividends paid
|0
|0
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|-1 929
|-1 630
|Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|5 098
|-3 020
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|2
|6 639
|7 683
|Effect of translation to presentation currency
|979
|1 358
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|-273
|-140
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|2
|12 443
|5 881
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com
Attachment