TopLine Credit Union Foundation Raises Over $70,000 at 10th Lawn Bowling Fundraiser

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union, raised over $70,000 at a recent lawn bowling fundraising event with proceeds to benefit students with costs of higher education and community non-profit partners.

The tenth TopLine Credit Union Foundation charitable event took place at Brookview Golf Course and Lawn Bowling in Golden Valley, Minnesota on Thursday, July 16, with over 150 attendees and 30 sponsoring organizations across the U.S. that came together to enjoy lawn bowling, networking, a live auction and silent auction, all to benefit a great cause – proceeds will support students in their pursuit of higher education through the foundation’s annual scholarship program. Donations will also be directed to nonprofit organizations based on community needs, help fund social responsibility initiatives, and provide access to free financial education workshops and counseling services that benefit our communities. Check out the video to see all the fun!

Since the inception of TopLine Credit Union Foundation in 2014, the foundation has awarded over $218,000 in scholarships to recipients pursuing or continuing post-secondary education. In addition, the foundation has granted new young members of TopLine up to a $25 match on initial deposits made into any new youth savings or checking account to encourage saving and personal finance habits. Additionally, the foundation supported a variety of community give-back efforts, and in 2025 the foundation contributed over $91,000 to local communities, along with in-kind donations, awarded $41,500 in scholarships, volunteered over 670 hours and reached 400 individuals through financial education efforts. The foundation’s annual report contains all benefactors.

“On behalf of the TopLine Credit Union Foundation, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our generous sponsors and dedicated participants, we couldn’t have done it without their spirit of giving and commitment to supporting the needs in our communities,” said Taylor Tollette, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “Their invaluable partnership and support at our fundraising event will enable us to award scholarships and bolster other community outreach efforts. Together, embracing our credit union values of “people helping people,” we are making a lasting impact.”

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Mick Olson

President and Chief Executive Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

molson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0515

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a32b8a99-f845-42af-9c18-26a0c3ca541d