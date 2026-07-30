Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands to Northern Arizona With Two New Locations

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, an Arizona-based boutique coffee shop, is expanding into northern Arizona with two new locations. The first, in Prescott Valley, opens on Friday, July 31 at 6272 E. Second St., just off State Route 69.

A Sedona location at 80 Posse Ground Road, on the north side of State Route 89A, will follow this summer, marking the brand’s first-ever store in Red Rock Country.

Both locations will be drive-thru-only concept designed to provide convenient access for residents and visitors alike. The Sedona location will offer exclusive Nalgene bottles with a design inspired by the surrounding landscape, available for purchase for $28.

Grand opening celebrations for both locations will feature a full week of special promotions:

Day 1: Free 16-ounce drinks

Free 16-ounce drinks Day 2: Buy one, get one free drinks

Buy one, get one free drinks Day 3: 50% off a drink with a food purchase

50% off a drink with a food purchase Day 4: Limited-edition sticker with purchase, while supplies last

Limited-edition sticker with purchase, while supplies last Day 5: Free T-shirt with purchase, while supplies last

Free T-shirt with purchase, while supplies last Day 6: $2 off any size drink

“Arizona has always been central to Black Rock’s growth, and moving into Northern Arizona is a natural next step for us,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Expanding into Prescott Valley and Sedona is about more than just adding locations. It’s about showing up for the people who live in and are visiting this part of the state, from sunrise coffee runs to post-hike pick-me-ups, and becoming part of the daily rhythm in these communities.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is known for its handcrafted coffees, teas, smoothies and Fuel® energy drinks, as well as its seasonal and limited-time beverages. At the Sedona and Prescott Valley openings, guests can enjoy Black Rock’s “After Party” summer lineup—including the Golden Hour Shaken Espresso, Cherry Tiramisu Latte with Cherry-Misu Cold Foam, and the Moscow Fuel®—as well as recently introduced items such as Mystery Dirty Pop and Whipped Lemonades with a swirl of sweet cream. Guests can also enjoy a selection of sweet and savory food offerings, including the popular protein-packed Egg Bites, and newly launched Grilled Cheese.

For more information, visit br.coffee. Follow Black Rock Coffee Bar on Facebook and Instagram (@blackrockcoffeebar), and on TikTok (@blackrockcoffeeofficial) for updates on new locations, promotions and seasonal menus.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family-owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 190 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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