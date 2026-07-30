Lightning Link™ High Stakes™ Lands at BetMGM Casino Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDMONTON, AB (July 30, 2026) – BetMGM, a leading sportsbook and iGaming operator, is bringing one of the most recognizable names in casino gaming to Alberta with the launch of Lightning Link™ High Stakes™ at BetMGM Casino Alberta. The new title arrives as part of Aristocrat Interactive’s North American online premiere of Lightning Link by Aristocrat. It brings one of the world’s most popular land-based slot franchises into regulated online casino play.

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“Very few slot franchises have achieved the staying power and player recognition of Lightning Link,” said Rob Passerino, Director of Gaming at BetMGM. “Lightning Link High Stakes brings a casino-floor favorite into the digital experience for our Alberta players and reflects the type of premium, proven content we want BetMGM Casino Alberta to be known for: recognizable games, compelling features and entertainment rooted in the energy of Las Vegas.”

A global phenomenon that first debuted more than a decade ago, Lightning Link helped redefine jackpot-style slot entertainment and remains one of the most recognized brands among slots players and casino operators. The online launch underscores Aristocrat Interactive’s commitment to bringing best-performing land-based content to regulated iGaming markets and gives BetMGM players in Alberta access to a franchise with a proven track record on casino floors around the world.

Lightning Link High Stakes transports players to a vibrant, Las Vegas-style lounge featuring classic casino imagery such as roulette wheels, poker chips and luxury cars. Built around the franchise’s signature Hold & Spin mechanic, the game also includes multi-denomination play, Cash-on-Reels and a “Big Reel” feature during Free Games, where the center reels merge into one giant symbol. Shared progressive jackpots, including a Grand Jackpot, add to the excitement.

Three Lightning Link questions answered:



What is Lightning Link High Stakes?

Lightning Link High Stakes is an online slot game from Aristocrat Interactive based on the iconic Lightning Link slot franchise.

Can I play Lightning Link online?

Yes. Lightning Link High Stakes is available online at BetMGM Casino in Alberta and at BetMGM Casino in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ontario.

Why is Lightning Link High Stakes important for Alberta players?

Lightning Link is one of the most recognized slot brands in casino gaming and has been a top performer on casino floors around the world for more than a decade. Its arrival gives Alberta players access to a popular land-based slot experience through regulated online casino play.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new content, responsible gambling remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through integration within BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties. This complements BetMGM’s existing responsible gambling tools, which help provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.



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### See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

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