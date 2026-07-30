The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $hareholders To Contact Monteverde Concerning The Merger—FNWD, PSNL, BLFS, and UTZ

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) related to its sale to First Financial Bancorp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Finward shareholders are expected to receive 1.35 shares of First Financial common stock for each share of Finward common stock.



Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/finward-bancorp-2/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) related to its sale to Tempus AI, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Personalis shareholders are expected to receive $16.25 per share of common stock. The consideration is reported to be structured as a 100% stock transaction, with Tempus having the option to elect payment in cash at Tempus’ discretion, capped at 50% of the consideration paid.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/personalis-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) related to its sale to Repligen Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, BioLife shareholders are expected to receive $11.25 per share in cash and 0.1442 shares of Repligen common stock.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/biolife-solutions-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) related to its sale to Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Utz shareholders are expected to receive $14.25 per share in cash.



Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/utz-brands-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341