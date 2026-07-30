RXT INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Rackspace Technology, Inc. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Rackspace Technology, Inc. (“Rackspace”) (NASDAQ: RXT). The lawsuit alleges that: (1) Rackspace’s enterprise AI efforts would require it to significantly re-prioritize its capacity and capital away from the profitable Private Cloud segment; (2) Rackspace’s Public Cloud revenue was declining as customers contracted directly with hyperscale cloud platforms; (3) as a result, Rackspace was likely to significantly reduce a material portion of its Public Cloud infrastructure resale business; and (4) as a result, Rackspace’s fiscal year 2026 revenue would be significantly impacted.

If you purchased Rackspace shares between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/rackspace-technology/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 28, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com