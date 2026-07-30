Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI); EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT); Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX); and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: CCOI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares before February 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ccoi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts pertaining to Cogent’s business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by defendants including: (i) that the vast majority of the purported orders in Cogent’s optical wavelength “backlog” were unlikely to ever result in a paid order; (ii) that large quantities of the customers in Cogent’s purported optical wavelength “backlog” were unable or unwilling to accept delivery even if Cogent was in a position to provision the wavelength in a timely manner; (iii) that, as a result of (i)-(ii) above, defendants had materially misrepresented customer demand for Cogent’s optical wavelength services and the nature of Cogent’s purported “backlog” of wavelength orders; (iv) that, as a result of (i)-(iii) above, Cogent was not on track to achieve its revenue and margin targets and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (v) that Cogent did not have the financial capacity or business fundamentals to maintain its long-standing dividend policy; and (vi) that there was a material, undisclosed risk that defendant David Schaeffer would be forced to sell vast quantities of Cogent stock as a result of his high-risk pledging activities, thereby further depressing the price of Cogent stock in the event the truth regarding Cogent’s “backlog,” demand issues, and financial position were ever revealed.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares before February 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ccoi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #CCOI #CogentCommunications $CCOI

EQUIPMENTSHARE.COM, INC. (NASDAQ: EQPT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of current shareholders of EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) who purchased on or shortly after the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO.

What is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns allegations that certain officers and directors may have breached their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately oversee related-party transactions, corporate disclosures, internal controls, and conflicts of interest. The investigation follows the filing of a federal securities class action alleging that EquipmentShare failed to disclose the full extent of related-party transactions involving entities allegedly owned or controlled by the Company's co-founders.

If you are a current EquipmentShare (NASDAQ: EQPT) shareholder who has held shares since on or shortly after the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/equipmentshare-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, EquipmentShare (NASDAQ: EQPT) issued a Registration Statement in connection with its January 2026 initial public offering, together with subsequent SEC filings, in which the Company failed to disclose the full extent of related-party transactions involving entities allegedly affiliated with the Company's founders and inaccurately represented that certain related-party arrangements would be terminated or substantially reduced before the IPO.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current EquipmentShare (NASDAQ: EQPT) shareholder who has held shares since on or around the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO, and would like to discuss this investigation, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/equipmentshare-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #EquipmentShare #EQPT $EQPT

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ: PRCT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/procept-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts including: (i) that Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (ii) that Procept’s undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept’s reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (iii) that Procept’s undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (iv) that Procept’s consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept’s customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (v) that, as a result of (i)-(iv) above, defendants’ representations regarding Procept’s handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept’s field Systems were materially overstated; (vi) that, as a result of (i)-(v) above, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (vii) that, as a result of (i)-(vi) above, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/procept-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Procept #PRCT $PRCT

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com