Rocket Community Fund Partners with DigitalC to Expand Affordable Internet Access for Detroit Residents

Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Rocket Community Fund announced a $3.5 million investment in the Detroit Last Mile Initiative, a partnership with DigitalC and the Detroit Housing Commission to expand affordable, high-speed home internet access for Detroit residents.

The investment is part of Rocket Community Fund’s $4.5 million legacy gift connected to the Rocket Classic and its long-term commitment to advancing digital inclusion and youth opportunity in Detroit.

Through the Detroit Last Mile Initiative, DigitalC will build on its existing pilot across three Detroit Housing Commission communities — Forest Park, Brewster and Diggs — and work with partners to expand affordable home internet access and resident-centered support to more Detroit residents.

In its initial phase, the Detroit Last Mile Initiative is expected to support access for up to 2,400 households and 6,000 residents while laying the foundation for a broader neighborhood strategy that extends digital opportunity beyond individual homes and into surrounding communities.

“Residents deserve an internet experience that enables them to fully participate in the digital age,” said Joshua Edmonds, chief executive officer at DigitalC. “We are grateful to Rocket Community Fund for recognizing the value of community-based broadband and investing in a model that pairs affordable high-speed home internet with the support and partnerships needed to turn access into agency.”

As a nonprofit internet service provider, DigitalC operates the nation’s fastest-growing community-based broadband network, delivering a superior home internet experience that combines affordable, high-speed service, no contracts, resident-centered support and tailored digital skills training. The model is designed to help residents use connectivity for school, work, health care, connection and daily life.

The Detroit initiative builds on the broadband model DigitalC has developed in Cleveland, where public, private and philanthropic partners helped prove that affordability, quality and resident trust can work together at scale. In Detroit, DigitalC and partners will adapt that model to local needs, combining infrastructure, affordability, resident engagement to help close the digital divide.

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