Northwest Pump Expands New Energy Capabilities with Acquisition of TechStar CNG Systems

PORTLAND, Ore., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pump & Equipment Co. ("Northwest Pump"), a leading provider of petroleum, industrial, and service solutions across the Western United States, today announced the acquisition of TechStar CNG Systems, LLC, a recognized provider of renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, and alternative fueling solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

The acquisition expands Northwest Pump's New Energy portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to helping customers navigate the evolving transportation and fueling landscape. TechStar brings specialized expertise in renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, and other advanced fueling technologies, serving heavy-duty commercial fleets, public transit agencies, natural gas utilities, municipalities, and industrial customers.

Founded in 2012 by industry veteran Greg Stone, TechStar has earned a reputation for technical excellence, innovative system design, and dependable customer support. The company has successfully delivered CNG and RNG fueling infrastructure projects throughout the Pacific Northwest, helping customers reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and transition to cleaner transportation fuels. Over the years, TechStar has worked closely with SME Solutions, a Northwest Pump company, relying on the team's expertise for service and installation support while delivering complex alternative fueling solutions throughout the region.

"As our customers continue to invest in alternative fuels and emerging energy technologies, they need experienced partners who can help them navigate that transition," said Bob Mathews, President and CEO of Northwest Pump. "Greg has built an outstanding reputation for technical expertise and innovation, and TechStar's capabilities are a natural complement to our growing New Energy strategy. Together, we're better positioned to support customers with solutions that meet today’s infrastructure needs while preparing for the future."

As part of the acquisition, Greg Stone will join Northwest Pump's New Energy Team under Jim Moran, where he will continue supporting customers while helping expand Northwest Pump's capabilities in renewable natural gas, compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, and other alternative fueling technologies.

"Since founding TechStar, our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions that help customers solve complex energy challenges," said Greg Stone, President and Founder of TechStar CNG Systems. "Joining Northwest Pump allows us to expand those capabilities across a much broader footprint while continuing to provide the technical expertise and customer support our clients have come to expect."

The acquisition strengthens Northwest Pump's ability to provide comprehensive fueling infrastructure solutions across traditional petroleum, industrial, and emerging energy markets, positioning the company to support customers through every stage of the evolving energy transition.

About Northwest Pump

Founded in 1959, Northwest Pump provides distribution, service, and maintenance solutions for fueling and industrial infrastructure across the Western United States. With more than 500 employees and a growing network of 26 branch locations, the company supports thousands of customers with equipment, service, and compliance solutions that keep operations running. Northwest Pump's people-first culture and technical expertise make it a trusted partner for industrial, energy, and fueling systems.

To learn more, visit www.nwpump.com.

About TechStar CNG Systems

Founded in 2012 by industry veteran Greg Stone, TechStar has earned a reputation for technical excellence, innovative system design, and dependable customer support. The company has delivered CNG and RNG fueling infrastructure projects throughout the Pacific Northwest, helping customers reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and transition to cleaner transportation fuels. The company serves commercial fleets, public transit agencies, refuse companies, utilities, municipalities, and industrial customers with equipment selection, system design, project coordination, commissioning, and ongoing service support. Known for its technical expertise and customer-focused approach, TechStar delivers reliable, cost-effective fueling infrastructure tailored to each customer's operational needs.