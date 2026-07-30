Coface SA: 2026 half-year financial report available

2026 half-year financial report available

Paris, July 30, 2026 – 5:35 p.m.

Coface announces today that its half-year financial report for 2026 is now available and was filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

This report is also on Coface website in “Investor Relations” section (Investor Resources - Coface Group Financial Reports | Coface).

Copies are available, free of charge and on request by writing to the Company at 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France.

The present press release and the full regulated information concerning COFACE SA are available on the Group’s website Financial press releases & Publication announcements | Coface.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR/ANALYST RELATIONS

Thomas Jacquet: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Rina Andriamiadantsoa: +33 1 49 02 15 85 - rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia Gaouaoui: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien Billet: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

(subject to change)

9M-2026 results: November 2, 2026, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as all of COFACE SA’s regulated information, can be found on the Group’s website: https://www.coface.com/fr/investisseurs

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2026 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document (see 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

As a global leading player in trade credit risk management for 80 years, Coface helps companies grow and navigate in an uncertain and volatile environment.

Whatever their size, location or sector, Coface provides 100,000 clients across some 200 markets. with a full range of solutions: Trade Credit Insurance, Business Information, Debt Collection, Single Risk Insurance, Surety Bonds, Factoring.

Every day, Coface leverages its unique expertise and cutting-edge technology to make trade happen, in both domestic and export markets.

In 2025, Coface employed 5,511 people and recorded a turnover of ~€1.84 billion.



www.coface.com







COFACE SA is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain statements in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and they may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these statements. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and risk management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 2, 2026 under number D.26-0218 to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts or to provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

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