PRESS RELEASE Paris, 30th July 2026 – 5:45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX completes the refinancing of its Corporate debt and reinforces its commitment to sustainable transport

In July 2026, TOUAX successfully completed the refinancing of its Corporate debt maturing in 2027, through two separate transactions:

1. An inaugural green bond issuance for a total amount of €39 million1 and a duration of 5 years, structured as an unsubordinated and unsecured Euro-PP.





This transaction was partially supported by the European Union under the InvestEU Fund2.

2. The implementation of a €44 million green loan (a secured senior bank loan), with a 5-years tenor, in line with the green principles set out by banking associations3.





Both financing agreements are governed by our Green Finance Framework4 and 100% of TOUAX SCA’s debt is now certified as green. These green finance instruments form part of TOUAX’s strategy to promote a modal shift and the development of low-carbon transport solutions, in particular through the long-term leasing of freight railcars, river barges and containers.

These two transactions strengthen the Group’s debt maturity profile. They complement the renewal of the asset-backed facilities of the TOUAX Container activity end-June 2026, for an amount of $115 million over a 4-years term. They also build on the momentum started in 2025 with the full refinancing of TOUAX’s European freight railcars activity, through two green loans of €50 million and €163 million, granted respectively by the European Investment Bank and a syndicate of specialized banks, with maturities of 14 years and 7 years.

Together, these operations provide TOUAX with the financial stability needed to pursue its long-term investment strategy with confidence. The Group now has no major debt maturities due before 2030.

TOUAX is delighted to be supported by pan-European stakeholders such as the European Investment Fund, in connection with the July 2026 bond issuance, and the European Investment Bank for the financing of TOUAX Rail in 2025. The guarantee provided under the European InvestEU programme, granted to the Group by these two organisations, reaffirms our contribution to the development of sustainable and greener infrastructure, which is a long-term trend. We can see every day that this approach to sustainable development is at the heart of the concerns of the various investors and financial players within our sector.

Advisors & Participants

On the green bond issuance, TOUAX was advised by Octo Finances (a StoneX Company) as arranger of the deal.





Norton Rose Fulbright (Paris) acted as legal advisor to all the parties.

The green loan was arranged as a syndicated bank loan with LCL and Banque Internationale à Luxembourg as coordinators, Crédit Agricole Île-de-France as arranger, and La Banque Postale and Banque Palatine as lenders.





Crédit Agricole Île-de-France and LCL also acted as green coordinators.

TOUAX was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright (Paris), and the lenders by Simmons & Simmons (Paris).

UPCOMING EVENTS

September 16, 2026: Video conference to present the semi-annual results in French

September 17, 2026: Video conference to present the semi-annual results in English

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Growth® Paris (ALTOU - Code ISIN FR0000033003).

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts :

TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

www.touax.com +33 1 56 88 11 11

+33 1 46 96 18 00

1 Bonds are listed on Euronext Access: new issuance of €33.6 million, followed by a tap of €5.2 million.

2 The InvestEU Fund works in partnership with the European Commission to support financing and investment operations that align with the EU’s strategic priorities.

3 Loan Market Association (LMA), Loan Syndications & Trading Association (LSTA) and Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA).

4 Implemented in 2023, based on the EU taxonomy and in line with Green Loan Principles and Green Bond Principles, our Green Finance Framework enables the Group to validate its investment policy is aligned with best practices, and to establish a link between green financing instruments and the value of sustainable assets on our balance sheet, using a portfolio-based approach.

Attachment