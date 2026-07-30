Availability of the 2026 First Half Financial Report

Air France-KLM’s 2026 First Half Financial Report (January-June 2026) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 30, 2026. The French language version of this document is available in the regulatory conditions and may be consulted in the Publication and Regulated information sections of the Air France-KLM website, (www.airfranceklm.com/fr/finance/publications), and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English version of the 2026 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website (www.airfranceklm.com/finance) in the Results and Regulated information sections.

Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers Loulou de Winter

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com loulou-de.winter@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment