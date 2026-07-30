Euronext publishes Q2 2026 results

Euronext delivers the ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, with record results driven by the diversified business model and strategic execution.

Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 30 July 2026 – Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, today publishes its results for the second quarter of 2026.

Q2 2026 underlying revenue and income1 was up +16.9% at €544.4 million:





Non-volume-related revenue and income represented 58% of total revenue and income and covered 170% of underlying operating expenses, excluding D&A2:

Securities Services revenue grew to €96.9 million (+12.5%), driven by record levels of assets under custody, steady settlement activity and growing demand for value-added services;

revenue grew to €96.9 million (+12.5%), driven by record levels of assets under custody, steady settlement activity and growing demand for value-added services; Capital Markets and Data Solutions revenue grew to €193.8 million (+17.2%), driven by the consolidation of Admincontrol and Euronext Athens, and supported by renewed momentum in Primary Markets and Advanced Data Solutions;

revenue grew to €193.8 million (+17.2%), driven by the consolidation of Admincontrol and Euronext Athens, and supported by renewed momentum in Primary Markets and Advanced Data Solutions; Net treasury income grew to €22.5 million (+12.5%), driven by a combination of higher collateral linked to power futures, volatility and spread.





Volume-related revenue reflected the strength of Euronext’s diversified trading and clearing business:

FICC 3 Markets revenue grew to €98.4 million (+12.3%), driven by consecutive record monthly volumes in fixed income and the first full quarter contribution of Euronext Nord Pool Power Futures;

revenue grew to €98.4 million (+12.3%), driven by consecutive record monthly volumes in fixed income and the first full quarter contribution of Euronext Nord Pool Power Futures; Equity Markets revenue grew to €132.7 million (+24.9%), with growth exceeding an already robust comparable quarter last year, underpinned by continued market volatility, strong growth in ETFs and the dynamic performance of Euronext Athens.

Underlying operating expenses excluding D&A were at €184.4 million (+9.5%). The increase compared to Q2 2025 reflects the impact of acquisitions and investments in growth, in line with Euronext’s cost guidance.

The increase compared to Q2 2025 reflects the impact of acquisitions and investments in growth, in line with Euronext’s cost guidance. Adjusted EBITDA was €360.0 million (+21.1%) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 66.1% (+2.3pts).

Adjusted net income was €245.0 million (+19.9%) and adjusted EPS was €2.42 (+19.8%).

Reported net income was €218.8 million (+19.1%) and reported EPS was €2.16 (+19.3%).

Net debt to EBITDA4 was at 1.3x at the end of June 2026, within Euronext’s target range of the ‘Innovate for Growth 2027’ strategic plan.





Key figures for the second quarter of 2026:

In €m, unless stated otherwise Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var % var

Like-for-like at constant currencies Underlying revenue and income 544.4 465.8 +16.9% +9.9% Underlying operational expenses excluding D&A2 (184.4) (168.4) +9.5% +3.5% Adjusted EBITDA 360.0 297.3 +21.1% +13.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin 66.1% 63.8% +2.3pts +2.1pts Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 218.8 183.8 +19.1% Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders 245.0 204.4 +19.9% Adjusted EPS (basic, in €) 2.42 2.02 +19.8% Reported EPS (basic, in €) 2.16 1.81 +19.3% Adjusted EPS (diluted, in €) 2.39 2.01 +18.9% Reported EPS (diluted, in €) 2.14 1.81 +18.2%

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

"As we have consistently done for more than two years, Euronext once again delivered double-digit growth this quarter. Euronext delivered record results with double-digit growth across all business segments. The strong performance in both volume-related and non-volume-related activities confirmed the relevance of our diversified business model. We maintained our cost discipline and invested in future growth, reaching record revenue, EBITDA, net income and EPS.

We further strengthened our leadership in European capital markets, with a strong rebound in listings and follow-ons powered by a simpler and faster listing process. International companies headquartered in non-Euronext countries accounted for nearly half of the new listings, including the first listing of a global shipping company on Euronext Athens. We also saw growing retail investor engagement, with stronger participation in IPOs and a record number of retail data users.

These results demonstrate the successful execution of our ‘Innovate for Growth 2027’ strategic plan. The first full-quarter contribution from power futures supported growth across our trading, clearing, data and technology activities. The continued international expansion of MTS and increased adoption by buy-side clients drove further record performance. Furthermore, Euronext has become the official administrator of the key reference benchmark indices5 for the French sovereign debt market based on MTS data. This appointment reflects the confidence public authorities and market players place in Euronext in servicing the French sovereign debt market.

As the September 2026 go-live date of our CSD expansion approaches, the first clients have confirmed they will use the model from day one, laying the foundations for broad-based market adoption. Preparations for the first issuer migrations are progressing well, and market participants increasingly recognise the value of our competitive post-trade model.

We see unprecedented momentum across Europe in support of a more integrated, liquid and competitive European capital market. The European Commission’s Market Integration and Supervision Package marks a real step forward, reducing fragmentation and improving scalability for EU market infrastructures. Euronext strongly supports measures that boost liquidity, fair competition, investor choice, and market consolidation. Over the past few weeks, the E6 Minister’s initiative and the European Parliament Rapporteur have explicitly called for central supervision and wide-ranging changes to market structure. A growing number of EU countries are implementing initiatives to increase retail participation to lit markets. These developments are encouraging and closely aligned with Euronext’s long-standing vision for Europe’s capital markets.

Euronext has never been stronger. Our scalable business model, integrated value chain and disciplined execution position us ideally to deliver the next level of growth for European capital markets.”

Q2 2026 financial performance

In €m, unless stated otherwise Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var % var

Like-for-like at constant currencies Underlying revenue and income 544.4 465.8 +16.9% +9.9% Reported revenue and income 543.5 465.8 +16.7% +9.9% Securities Services 96.9 86.2 +12.5% +5.3% Custody and Settlement 88.1 77.5 +13.7% +5.7% Other Post Trade 8.8 8.6 +1.7% +1.5% Capital Markets and Data Solutions (underlying) 193.8 165.4 +17.2% +8.6% Primary Markets 54.2 46.5 +16.4% +6.7% Advanced Data Solutions 72.3 65.2 +11.0% +9.1% Corporate and Investor Solutions and Technology Services

(underlying) 67.3 53.7 +25.4% +9.7% FICC markets 98.4 87.7 +12.3% +12.1% Fixed income trading and clearing 55.9 51.7 +8.2% +8.0% Commodities trading and clearing 34.0 26.7 +27.2% +25.8% FX trading 8.5 9.3 -7.9% -5.6% Equity markets 132.7 106.2 +24.9% +13.8% Cash equity trading and clearing 118.5 93.4 +26.9% +15.2% Equity derivatives trading and clearing 14.1 12.8 +10.2% +3.1% Net treasury income 22.5 20.0 +12.5% +10.6% Other income 0.1 0.3 n/a n/a Underlying operating expenses excl. D&A (184.4) (168.4) +9.5% +3.5% Adjusted EBITDA 360.0 297.3 +21.1% +13.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin 66.1% 63.8% +2.3pts +2.1pts Operating expenses excl. D&A (189.0) (171.8) +10.0% +3.9% EBITDA 354.5 293.9 +20.6% +13.2% Depreciation & amortisation (53.3) (48.2) +10.6% +7.7% Total expenses (242.2) (220.0) +10.1% +4.9% Adjusted operating profit 337.6 274.7 +22.9% +15.8% Operating profit 301.2 245.8 +22.6% Net financing expense (7.5) (5.7) +31.1% Results from equity investments 27.0 24.5 +10.4% Profit before income tax 320.8 264.5 +21.3% Income tax expense (84.7) (68.1) +24.3% Non-controlling interests (17.3) (12.6) +36.8% Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 218.8 183.8 +19.1% Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders 245.0 204.4 +19.9% Adjusted EPS (basic, in €) 2.42 2.02 +19.8% Reported EPS (basic, in €) 2.16 1.81 +19.3% Adjusted EPS (diluted, in €) 2.39 2.01 +18.9% Reported EPS (diluted, in €) 2.14 1.81 +18.2%

Q2 2026 revenue and income





In Q2 2026, Euronext’s underlying revenue and income was €544.4 million, up +16.9% compared to Q2 2025. This resulted from solid organic growth in non-volume related businesses, a dynamic trading environment across asset classes, and the positive contribution of acquisitions. Following the final PPA assessment of Admincontrol, contract liabilities have been adjusted to fair value at the initial recognition. This fair value adjustment was partially released as a non-underlying item in Q4 2025. The remainder was released in 2026, reducing reported revenue by €0.9 million in Q2 2026, with no impact on cash and cash equivalents.

On a like-for-like basis and at constant currencies, Euronext’s consolidated revenue and income was up +9.9% in Q2 2026, at €511.0 million, compared to Q2 2025. Non-volume-related revenue and income accounted for 58% of underlying Group revenue and income in Q2 2026, stable compared to Q2 2025. Non-volume-related revenue covered 170% of underlying operating expenses excluding D&A, compared to 161% in Q2 2025.

Q2 2026 adjusted EBITDA





Underlying operating expenses excluding D&A were at €184.4 million (+9.5%). The increase compared to Q2 2025 reflects investments in growth and the impact of acquisitions performed in 2025, in line with the underlying cost guidance for full-year 2026. Driven by the double-digit growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter reached €360.0 million, up +21.1% compared to Q2 2025. This represents a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 66.1%, up +2.3pts vs. Q2 2025. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, adjusted EBITDA grew by +13.4% compared to Q2 2025.

Euronext reported €4.6 million of non-underlying expenses in Q2 2026, mostly related to the integration of Euronext Athens and Admincontrol. Q2 2026 reported EBITDA was at €354.5 million, up +20.6% compared to Q2 2025.

Q2 2026 net income, share of the parent company shareholders





Depreciation and amortisation accounted for €53.3 million in Q2 2026, +10.6% more than Q2 2025. PPA related to acquired businesses accounted for €25.2 million.

Adjusted operating profit was €337.6 million, up +22.9% compared to Q2 2025.

Euronext reported a net financing expense of €7.5 million in Q2 2026, compared to €5.7 million net financing expense in Q2 2025. This difference resulted from higher financing expense due to the new bond issuances with higher financing costs, as well as the non-cash interest expense related to the convertible bonds issued in May 2025.

Income tax for Q2 2026 was €84.7 million. This translated into an effective tax rate of 26.4% for the quarter, compared to 25.7% in Q2 2025.

Share of non-controlling interests amounted to €17.3 million, correlated with the strong performance of MTS, Euronext Athens and Nord Pool.

As a result, the reported net income, share of the parent company shareholders, increased by +19.1% for Q2 2026 compared to Q2 2025, to €218.8 million. This represents a reported EPS of €2.16 basic and €2.14 diluted. Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders, was up +19.9% to €245.0 million. Adjusted EPS was €2.42 basic and €2.39 diluted.

The weighted number of shares used over the second quarter of 2026 was 101,318,098 for the basic calculation and 103,799,408 for the diluted calculation, compared to 101,374,346 and 102,130,793 respectively over the second quarter of 2025. The difference is due to the share repurchase programme executed by Euronext, the share issuance for the acquisition of Euronext Athens and the impact of the convertible bonds on the diluted share count.

In Q2 2026, Euronext reported a net cash flow from operating activities of €185.5 million, compared to €135.0 million in Q2 2025, reflecting higher profit before tax and higher income tax in Q2 2026. Excluding the impact on working capital from Euronext Clearing and Nord Pool CCP activities, net cash flow from operating activities accounted for 57.3% of EBITDA in Q2 2026.

Q2 2026 business highlights

Q2 2026 revenue and income





In €m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var % var l-f-l Underlying revenue and income 544.4 465.8 +16.9% +9.9% Securities Services 96.9 86.2 +12.5% +5.3% Capital Markets and Data Solutions (underlying) 193.8 165.4 +17.2% +8.6% FICC Markets 98.4 87.7 +12.3% +12.1% Equity Markets 132.7 106.2 +24.9% +13.8% Net treasury income 22.5 20.0 +12.5% +10.6% Other income 0.1 0.3 n/a n/a

Non-volume-related revenue Securities Services



In €m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var % var l-f-l Revenue 96.9 86.2 +12.5% +5.3% Custody and Settlement 88.1 77.5 +13.7% +5.7% Other Post Trade 8.8 8.6 +1.7% +1.5%

Revenue from Custody and Settlement in Q2 2026 was at €88.1 million, +13.7% compared to Q2 2025. This strong performance was supported by double-digit revenue growth in custody and settlement, supported record levels of assets under custody, steady settlement activity and growing demand for value-added services. At the end of the quarter, Assets under Custody amounted to €8.1 trillion. Over 38.0 million instructions were settled via Euronext Securities during the second quarter of 2026.

Other Post Trade revenue, which includes membership fees and other non-volume-related clearing fees, was €8.8 million in Q2 2026. The +1.7% increase compared to Q2 2025 is mainly explained by higher guarantee deposit and the contribution from power futures.

Capital Markets and Data Solutions

In €m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var % var l-f-l Revenue (underlying) 193.8 165.4 +17.2% +8.6% Primary Markets 54.2 46.5 +16.4% +6.7% Advanced Data Solutions 72.3 65.2 +11.0% +9.1% Corporate and Investor Solutions and Technology Services (underlying) 67.3 53.7 +25.4% +9.7%

Primary Markets revenue was €54.2 million in Q2 2026, an increase of +16.4% compared to Q2 2025. This renewed momentum was driven by the strongest admission activity and follow-on transactions volumes since 2023 despite a volatile market environment. The performance was also supported by the contribution of Euronext Athens, with the first listing of a global shipping company and the largest follow-on capital raise over more than a decade in Greece. Nearly half of Euronext’s new listings were international listings from companies headquartered in non-Euronext countries, notably from Canada, Australia, Spain and Czech Republic.

Advanced Data Solutions revenue was €72.3 million in Q2 2026, up +11.0% compared to Q2 2025. This performance reflects record retail demand, strong growth of the index franchise and the successful commercialisation of new data products.

Corporate and Investor Solutions and Technology Services revenue grew by +25.4% in Q2 2026 to €67.3 million. This strong performance is driven by growth in SaaS activities, record revenue in Investor Solutions and steady upward trend in colocation services.

Net treasury income

Net treasury income grew to €22.5 million (+12.5%), driven by a combination of higher collateral linked to power futures and volatility, and higher spread.

Volume-related revenue FICC Markets



In €m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var % var l-f-l Revenue 98.4 87.7 +12.3% +12.1% Fixed income trading and clearing 55.9 51.7 +8.2% +8.0% Commodities6 trading and clearing 34.0 26.7 +27.2% +25.8% FX trading 8.5 9.3 -7.9% -5.6%

Fixed income trading and clearing revenue reached €55.9 million in Q2 2026, up +8.2% compared to Q2 2025. This reflects strong growth in MTS Cash volumes reaching a record quarter, supported by the continued expansion of MTS fixed income model internationally and in the Dealer-to-Client space.

Commodities trading and clearing revenue reached €34.0 million in Q2 2026, up +27.2% compared to Q2 2025, supported by the first full quarter of contribution from Euronext Nord Pool Power Futures and continued structural growth in Intraday power trading volumes.

FX trading revenue was €8.5 million in Q2 2026, down -7.9% compared to Q2 2025. This reflects normalisation in volatility and the impact from US dollar depreciation on reported figures. Like-for-like at constant currencies, revenue was down -5.6%.

Equity Markets





In €m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var % var l-f-l Revenue 132.7 106.2 +24.9% +13.8% Cash equity trading and clearing 118.5 93.4 +26.9% +15.2% Financial derivatives trading and clearing 14.1 12.8 +10.2% +3.1%

Cash equity trading and clearing revenue was €118.5 million in Q2 2026, up +26.9% compared to Q2 2025 driven by continued volatility, strong growth in ETFs and the contribution of Euronext Athens. Revenue capture on cash trading averaged 0.50 bps for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting higher volumes, volume mix and larger average order size. In Q2 2026, Euronext recorded an average market share of 66.2%.

Financial derivatives trading and clearing revenue was €14.1 million in Q2 2026, +10.2% compared to Q2 2025. The increase reflects higher volumes, resilient revenue capture and the contribution from Euronext Athens.







Results Webcast

A webcast will be held on Friday, 31 July 2026, at 09:00 CEST (Paris time) / 08:00 BST (London time):

For the live webcast, visit https://euronext.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-07-31-q2-results-2026

The webcast will be available for replay after the call at the webcast link and on the Euronext Investor Relations webpage.

Contacts

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com

Investor Relations Judith Stein +33 6 15 23 91 97

Margaux Kurver +33 6 84 16 85 03

MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com

Europe Andrea Monzani +33 1 70 48 24 45

Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

Belgium Marianne Aalders +32 26 20 15 01

France, Corporate Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella +33 1 70 48 24 45

Greece Ioulia Zafolia +30 694 570 1070

Ireland Catalina Augspach +33 6 82 09 99 70

Italy Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56

The Netherlands Marianne Aalders +31 20 721 41 33

Norway Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund +47 41 69 59 10

Portugal Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.

As of June 2026, Euronext’s regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with €7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

For the latest news and resources, please visit the Media Centre. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and X for regular updates.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditors. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2026, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

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Appendix

The figures in this Appendix have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor.

Non-IFRS financial measures

For comparative purposes, the company provides unaudited non-IFRS measures including:

Operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation, underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation;

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin.

Non-IFRS measures are defined as follows:

Operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation as the total of salary and employee benefits, and other operational expenses;

Underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation as the total of salary and employee benefits, and other operational expenses, excluding non-recurring costs;

Underlying revenue and income as the total of revenue and income, excluding non-recurring revenue and income;

Non-underlying items as items of revenue, income and expense that are material by their size and/or that are infrequent and unusual by their nature or incidence are not considered to be recurring in the normal course of business and are classified as non-underlying items on the face of the income statement within their relevant category in order to provide further understanding of the ongoing sustainable performance of the Group. These items can include: integration or double run costs of significant projects, restructuring costs and costs related to acquisitions that change the perimeter of the Group; one-off finance costs, gains or losses on sale of subsidiaries and impairments of investments: amortisation and impairment of intangible assets which are recognised as a result of acquisitions and mostly comprising customer relationships, brand names and software that were identified during purchase price allocation (PPA); tax related to non-underlying items.



Adjusted operating profit as the operating profit adjusted for any non-underlying revenue and income and non-underlying costs, including PPA of acquired businesses;

EBITDA as the operating profit before depreciation and amortisation;

Adjusted EBITDA as the adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortisation adjusted for any non-underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation;

EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by total revenue and income;

Adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA, divided by total revenue and income;

Adjusted net income, as the net income, share of the parent company shareholders, adjusted for any non-underlying items and related tax impact.

Non-IFRS financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be read only in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated income statement

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 In €m, unless stated otherwise Underlying Non-underlying Reported Underlying Non-underlying Reported Revenue and income 544.4 (0.9) 543.5 465.8 - 465.8 Securities Services 96.9 - 96.9 86.2 - 86.2 Custody and Settlement 88.1 - 88.1 77.5 - 77.5 Other Post Trade 8.8 - 8.8 8.6 - 8.6 Capital Markets and Data Solutions 193.8 (0.9) 192.9 165.4 - 165.4 Primary Markets 54.2 - 54.2 46.5 - 46.5 Advanced data solutions 72.3 - 72.3 65.2 - 65.2 Corporate and Investor Solutions and Technology Services 67.3 (0.9) 66.3 53.7 - 53.7 FICC Markets 98.4 - 98.4 87.7 - 87.7 Fixed income trading and clearing 55.9 - 55.9 51.7 - 51.7 Commodities trading and clearing 34.0 - 34.0 26.7 - 26.7 FX trading 8.5 - 8.5 9.3 - 9.3 Equity Markets 132.7 - 132.7 106.2 - 106.2 Cash equity trading and clearing 118.5 - 118.5 93.4 - 93.4 Financial derivatives trading and clearing 14.1 - 14.1 12.8 - 12.8 Net treasury income 22.5 - 22.5 20.0 - 20.0 Other income 0.1 - 0.1 0.3 - 0.3 Operating expenses excluding D&A (184.4) (4.6) (189.0) (168.4) (3.4) (171.8) Salaries and employee benefits (100.3) (1.1) (101.4) (92.2) (1.1) (93.3) Other operational expenses, of which (84.1) (3.5) (87.6) (76.3) (2.2) (78.5) System & communication (27.9) (0.8) (28.7) (26.5) (0.2) (26.7) Professional services (20.3) (2.2) (22.5) (17.7) (2.2) (19.9) Clearing expense (0.1) - (0.1) (0.2) - (0.2) Accommodation (4.4) - (4.4) (4.5) 0.1 (4.4) Other operational expenses (31.4) (0.5) (32.0) (27.3) - (27.4) EBITDA 360.0 (5.5) 354.5 297.3 (3.4) 293.9 EBITDA margin 66.1% 65.2% 63.8% 63.1% Depreciation & amortisation (22.5) (30.8) (53.3) (22.6) (25.6) (48.2) Total expenses (206.9) (35.4) (242.2) (191.0) (29.0) (220.0) Operating profit 337.6 (36.3) 301.2 274.7 (29.0) 245.8 Net financing income / (expense) (7.5) - (7.5) (5.7) - (5.7) Results from equity investments 27.0 - 27.0 24.5 - 24.5 Profit before income tax 357.1 (36.3) 320.8 293.5 (29.0) 264.5 Income tax expense (93.6) 8.9 (84.7) (75.6) 7.5 (68.1) Non-controlling interests (18.5) 1.2 (17.3) (13.4) 0.8 (12.6) Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 245.0 (26.2) 218.8 204.4 (20.6) 183.8 EPS (basic, in €) 2.42 2.16 2.02 1.81 EPS (diluted, in €) 2.39 2.14 2.01 1.81

Adjusted EPS definition

In €m, unless stated otherwise Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Net income reported 218.8 183.8 EPS reported (in €) 2.16 1.81 Adjustments for non-underlying items included in: Revenue and income (0.9) - Operating expenses excl. D&A (4.6) (3.4) Depreciation and amortisation (30.8) (25.6) Non-controlling interests 1.2 0.8 Tax related to adjustments 8.9 7.5 Adjusted net income 245.0 204.4 Adjusted EPS (in €) 2.42 2.02

Consolidated comprehensive income statement

In €m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Profit for the period 236.1 196.4 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: – Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (7.6) (53.6) – Income tax impact on exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 0.9 7.4 - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (0.2) (2.2) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: - Change in value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 35.4 46.1 – Income tax impact on change in value of equity investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (1.3) (0.4) – Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations 0.2 1.9 - Income tax impact on remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations (0.1) - Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 27.4 (0.8) Total comprehensive income for the period 263.5 195.6 Comprehensive income attributable to: – Owners of the parent 246.3 184.0 – Non-controlling interests 17.2 11.6

Consolidated statement of financial position7

In €m 30 June 2026 31 March 2026 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 119.3 121.4 Right-of-use assets 90.7 75.1 Investment properties 6.3 6.3 Goodwill and other intangible assets 6,826.1 6,845.1 Deferred income tax assets 20.9 20.6 Investments in associates and JV 16.8 16.4 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 453.5 431.3 Other non-current assets 11.5 11.5 Total non-current assets 7,545.0 7,527.7 Current assets Trade and other receivables 517.1 520.3 Income tax receivable 14.9 7.2 Derivative financial instruments - 0.3 CCP clearing business assets 405,561.6 377,578.3 Other current financial assets 71.5 71.8 Cash & cash equivalents 1,311.2 2,003.1 Total current assets 407,476.3 380,180.9 Total assets 415,021.3 387,708.7 Equity Shareholders' equity 4,613.1 4,728.8 Non-controlling interests 188.7 222.8 Total equity 4,801.8 4,951.6 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 2,917.9 2,915.7 Lease liabilities 79.7 65.6 Other non-current financial liabilities 1.3 3.5 Deferred income tax liabilities 510.1 519.7 Post-employment benefits 23.2 23.3 Contract liabilities 73.0 67.5 Other provisions 5.8 7.0 Total non-current liabilities 3,611.0 3,602.3 Current liabilities Borrowings 11.4 411.5 Lease liabilities 22.0 20.0 Other current financial liabilities 24.9 102.1 CCP clearing business liabilities 405,584.7 377,596.8 Income tax payable 85.7 116.4 Trade and other payables 699.5 700.4 Contract liabilities 178.4 205.9 Other provisions 1.8 1.6 Total current liabilities 406,608.5 379,154.8 Total equity and liabilities 415,021.3 387,708.7



Consolidated statement of cash flows

In €m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Profit before tax 320.8 264.5 Adjustments for: - Depreciation and amortisation 53.3 48.2 - Share-based payments 4.9 5.6 - Results from equity investments (26.7) (24.5) - Share of profit from associates and joint ventures (0.3) - - Changes in working capital (39.0) (43.8) Cash flow from operating activities 312.9 250.0 Income tax paid (127.4) (115.1) Net cash flows from operating activities 185.5 135.0 Cash flow from investing activities Business combinations, net of cash acquired - (400.4) Proceeds from sale of associate 0.9 - Proceeds from disposal of equity investment at FVOCI 11.6 - Purchase of current financial assets (0.2) (0.4) Redemption of current financial assets 0.2 (0.2) Purchase of property, plants and equipment (3.5) (3.2) Purchase of intangible assets (32.8) (28.1) Interest received 6.7 7.3 Asset acquisitions (76.6) (27.7) Dividends received from equity investments 26.7 24.5 Net cash flow from investing activities (66.9) (428.2) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction fees - 846.2 Repayment of borrowings, net of transaction fees (385.5) (925.0) Interest paid (25.7) (29.2) Payment of lease liabilities (4.0) (3.4) Transactions in own shares (39.7) - Transactions with non-controlling interests (3.5) - Withholding tax paid at vesting of shares (3.6) (1.9) Dividends paid to the company's shareholders (322.8) (293.4) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (26.4) (18.2) Net cash flow from financing activities (811.2) (424.9) Total cash flow over the period (692.6) (718.1) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 2,003.0 1,642.3 Non-cash exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents 0.8 (4.9) Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 1,311.2 919.3



Business indicators for the second quarter of 2026

Q2 2025 volumes are including Euronext Athens on a pro forma basis

Securities Services





Custody and Settlement Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var Number of settlement instructions over the period 38,060,160 38,596,006 -1.4% Assets under Custody (in €bn), end of period 8,117 7,458 +8.8%

Capital Markets





Primary Markets



Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var Number of Issuers on Equities 1,844 1,912 -3.6% Number of listed Funds 2,178 2,179 -0.0% Number of listed ETFs 4,997 4,323 +15.6% Number of listed Bonds 56,586 57,433 -1.5% Capital raised on primary and secondary markets Number of equity listings 23 15 Money Raised - New equity listings including over-allotment (in €m) 178 264 -32.6% Money Raised - Follow-ons on equities (in €m) 9,062 4,271 +112.2% Money Raised - Bonds (in €m) 385,193 324,908 +18.6%

FICC Markets





Fixed income trading and clearing Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var Number of trading days 62 62 - Transaction value (in €m, single counted) ADV MTS Cash 64,919 59,182 +9.7% TAADV MTS Repo 574,543 612,821 -6.2% ADV Other fixed income 1,502 1,590 -5.5% Clearing (double counted) Bonds – Wholesale (nominal value in €bn) 9,899 8,571 +15.5% Bonds – Retail (number of contracts) 2,950,200 3,323,876 -11.2%





Commodities trading and clearing Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var Number of trading days 91 91 - Power volume (in TWh) - ADV Day-Ahead Power Market 2.55 2.53 +1.0% Power volume (in TWh) - ADV Intraday Power Market 0.65 0.57 +15.5% Power trading derivatives Notional Open Interest (in GWH), end of period 173,534 n/a n/a Derivatives volume (in lots) Number of trading days 62 62 - Commodity 7,810,872 6,746,377 +15.8% Futures 7,380,809 6,473,697 +14.0% Options 430,063 272,680 +57.7%





FX trading Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var Number of trading days 65 65 - FX volume (in $m, single counted) ADV Euronext FX 28,982 31,161 -7.0%

Equity Markets





Cash equity trading and clearing Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var Number of trading days 62 62 - Number of transactions (buy and sell) (reported trades included) ADV Cash Market 3,300,777 3,109,828 +6.1% Transaction value (€ million, single counted) ADV Cash Market 16,698 13,611 +22.7% Shares (number of transactions and lots cleared – single counted) 75,523,319 76,120,584 -0.8%





Financial derivatives trading and clearing Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % var Number of trading days 62 62 - Derivatives Volume (in lots) - Equity 35,316,684 33,587,425 +5.1% Index 10,212,541 10,796,110 -5.4% Individual Equity 25,104,143 22,791,315 +10.1%





1 The fair value adjustment of Admincontrol’s contract liabilities under IFRS 3 was released as a non-underlying item in Q4 2025. The remainder was released in 2026 and led to a €0.9 million reduction of the reported revenue in Q2 2026.

2 Definition in Appendix – adjusted for non-underlying operating expenses excluding D&A and non-underlying revenue and income.

3 Fixed income, commodities and currencies.

4 Last twelve months reported and adjusted EBITDA. Includes €228 million of cash in transit at Nord Pool.

5 The CNO-TEC indices (Taux de l'Échéance Constante, or Constant Maturity Rate) are a family of daily reference rates for French government bonds (OATs), each corresponding to a constant maturity. They were established by the Comité de Normalisation Obligataire (CNO), the French bond market standardisation committee, and are widely used to price and index French sovereign debt and related instruments.

6 Including revenue from agricultural commodities, spot and derivatives power trading and clearing

7 Following the recognition of the Athex Group PPA at the acquisition date of 24 November 2025, March figures were restated.

Attachment