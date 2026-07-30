Bouygues: Publication of the first-half financial report

 | Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

 
Paris • 30 July 2026
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION
 

Publication of the first-half financial report
30 June, 2026
 

 		 

Bouygues announced today that its first-half 2026 financial report is now available and has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The first-half financial report is available on the company’s website (in French and English) at https://www.bouygues.com/regulated-information/

BOUYGUES SA • Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche • 75008 Paris • France • bouygues.com          
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631 • Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246 

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Press release of 30 July 2026 - Publication of the first-half financial report - 30 June, 2026 - Bouygues SA
GlobeNewswire

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