Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits First half 2026 revenues

Charenton-le-Pont, 30 July 2026

First half 2026 revenues

H1 2026 revenues of €84.0m, down 4.4% (down 3.0% as reported)

Q2 2026 revenues of €45.3m, up 0.5% (up 2.2% as reported)

Second quarter growth in France driven by the gradual recovery in William Peel sales and the contribution from new Agency Brands and Industrial Services contracts, despite the confirmed decline in the spirits market

Limited decline in Q2 international sales, with contrasting performances between brands and business segments

France: H1 sales up 1.2%, Q2 sales up 6.0% Down 4.0% for the first half and up 3.8% for the second quarter, sales to the Off-Trade channel were curtailed by the slow and gradual recovery in William Peel sales following the 2025 de-listings. Marie Brizard and Sobieski posted second quarter growth driven by product innovations. A further positive contribution was generated by new rum Agency Brand contracts. The On-Trade channel sales continued to perform well, posting first half sales up 10.1% (Q2: up 16.0%), mainly driven by Marie Brizard brand innovations and a rum Agency Brand distribution agreement. A new cognac Industrial Services contract in force since the end of 2025 made a further contribution to second quarter growth.



International: H1 sales down 8.3% (down 5.8% as reported), Q2 sales down 3.1% (down 0.3% as reported) The slowdown in European sales eased in the second quarter, mainly impacted by Lithuania, Bulgaria and the Export business. In Spain, second quarter growth was driven by the Q1 catch-up effect in Industrial Services, while first half sales dipped slightly. Sales held up well in the United States, driven by the Marie Brizard and Gautier brands, whose performance offset the second quarter decline in Sobieski sales.







NB: All revenue growth figures reported herein are at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope (like for like), unless stated otherwise. Reported data incorporates currency effects and changes in consolidation scope.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces its unaudited revenues for the first half of 2026, covering the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.

H1 2026 revenues

€m H1



2025 LFL change Currency and scope effects H1



2026 LFL change Reported change France 35.1 +0.4 0.0 35.6 +1.2% +1.2% International 51.4 -4.3 +1.3 48.4 -8.3% -5.8% TOTAL MBWS GROUP 86.6 -3.8 +1.3 84.0 -4.4% -3.0%

Q2 2026 revenues

€m Q2



2025 LFL change Currency and scope effects Q2



2026 LFL change Reported change France 17.5 +1.1 0.0 18.6 +6.0% +6.0% International 26.8 -0.8 +0.8 26.7 -3.1% -0.3% TOTAL MBWS GROUP 44.4 +0.2 +0.8 45.3 +0.5% +2.2%

France Cluster

The France Cluster posted H1 2026 revenues of €35.6m, up 1.2% versus H1 2025.

The second quarter increase of 6.0% to €18.6m reflects, on the one hand, a catch-up effect – driven by the gradual recovery in William Peel’s product listings and sales in the Off-Trade , alongside mixed performance across different retail chains – and, on the other hand, more structural improvements:

- The Marie Brizard brand performed strongly throughout the half-year, following the launch of new products innovations that met market expectations.

- In the On-Trade sector, business grew by +10.1% over the half-year (+16.0% in the second quarter), driven by the Marie Brizard brand and the development of new Agency Brand offerings

- A new Cognac Industrial Services contract, which came into effect at the end of 2025, is also generating an additional contribution to growth, against the backdrop of a continuously declining Cognac market.

International Cluster

The International Cluster posted first half revenues of €48.4m, down 8.3% (down 5.8% as reported) versus H1 2025 including a more moderate decline in the second quarter, down 3.1% (down 0.3% as reported).

This sequential improvement combines one-off catch-up effects (Industrial Services in Spain returning to full capacity following technical shutdowns in the first quarter, a more favourable phasing of orders for the Gautier brand in Martinique and Guadeloupe, the US importer’s decision to spread its stock reduction over time, which has created one-off growth compared with a very weak first half of 2025), as well as more structural progress (innovations across the International Strategic Brands, the momentum of the Marie Brizard brand in the US, and the integration of a distributor in Denmark).

MBWS International (Export) revenues were down 15.3% for the first half but down only 2.3% for the second quarter. Sales notably declined for Sobieski in the UK and William Peel in the BeLux region, while in Martinique and Guadeloupe the Gautier brand was boosted by more favourable order phasing in Q2 compared to Q1. Poland, Germany, Italy and the French overseas departments and regions posted a positive Q2 performance.

In Spain, sales were down 4.5% for the first half but up 6.5% for the second quarter. The first half decline affected both International Strategic Brands (Marie Brizard on the domestic market and William Peel on the cross-border market) and Industrial Services. On the other hand, the Industrial Services business picked up sharply in the second quarter, up 11.7%, in line with the forecast catch-up following the first quarter temporary production shutdowns for production equipment upgrading.

In Denmark, Q2 revenues were down 16.4%, on a similar scale to the Q1 decline, mainly due to de-listings by some customers, postponed promotion campaigns among major retailers and an overall decline in the Danish market. By contrast, reported revenues soared 88.4% in the first half and 75.0% in the second quarter following the consolidation of the recently acquired Interbrands Denmark company.

in Lithuania first half revenues were down 10.4% (Q2: down 9.2%). The decline affected all markets (domestic and export). The domestic market received a new competitive boost from heightened promotional activity, but continues to be hampered by the decline in consumption of strong alcohol and an unfavourable product mix. Demand was also curbed by high excise duties, which are increasing steadily every year. Export sales were down 19.1% for the first half (Q2: down 13.2%), mainly in relation to the Ukrainian market and the direct and indirect impacts of the war. Meanwhile, the Industrial Services business has achieved a certain stability.

In Bulgaria, first half sales were down 14.9% (Q2: down 11.0%), penalised mainly by the Industrial Services Export business. The domestic market posted first half growth of 2.4% driven by International Strategic Brands offset by a slight drop in Flagship Local Brands (wine business) and some Agency Brands.

In the United States, first half revenues were up 39.9% (Q2: up 12.0%), driven by the Gautier and Marie Brizard brands, despite the Q2 decline in Sobieski sales due to the importer’s gradual inventory rundown policy.

In Brazil, first half sales were down 18.5% (Q2: down 26.9%), impacted by the general decline in purchasing power. Following a new Industrial Services contract negotiated in 2025, renovation work carried out to increase the production capacity of the manufacturing facilities temporarily affected the availability of certain products

Outlook

Since the beginning of 2026, the spirits market has been impacted by adverse macroeconomic and geopolitical trends leading to increased volatility requiring ever greater and faster operational agility and commercial responsiveness.

In particular, the Group is exposed to the potential impacts of the following ongoing conflicts:

The current conflict in the Middle East, not yet resolved, is fuelling inflation in input and transport costs (maritime and land logistics, energy, raw materials, etc.) and disrupting supply chain (longer lead times, delays in order collection, etc.);

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine could further impact the business of Group subsidiaries located in the country and the surrounding region.

More specifically in France, the William Peel brand has continued its gradual return to the shelves of some Off-Trade chains since the end of 2025; the Group is striving to boost distribution levels and market share in order to further fuel second half growth compared to a sluggish first half 2025.

To address this environment, the Group is building on tangible progress across all its strategic development priorities: targeted innovations for International Strategic Brands and Flagship Regional Brands, the expansion of the Agency Brands portfolio via new contracts in France, the integration of a distributor in Denmark and, lastly, the development of new Industrial Services partnerships in France and Brazil. The Group is actively pursuing the identification of suitable and profitable growth opportunities, both organic and external, with a view to long-term development. All of the developments form part of this long-term strategy.

Financial calendar

H1 2026 earnings: 24 September 2026

Q3 2026 revenues: 29 October 2026





Investor and shareholder relations contact

MBWS Group

Emilie Drexler

relations.actionnaires@mbws.com

Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21



Press contact

Image Sept

Clémence Vermersch – Laurent Poinsot

cvermersch@image7.fr – lpoinsot@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group operating in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

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