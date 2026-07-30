BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – MKTX), CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE – CBZ), Sanara MedTech Inc. (Nasdaq – SMTI), TriCo Bancshares (Nasdaq – TCBK)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – MKTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, MarketAxess Holdings will be acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE - ICE) for $167 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the MarketAxess Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/marketaxess-holdings-inc-nasdaq-mktx/.

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE – CBZ)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CBIZ will be acquired by Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (together with its affiliates, “Grant Thornton Advisors”) for $55.00 in cash per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the CBIZ Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cbiz-inc-nyse-cbz/.

Sanara MedTech Inc. (Nasdaq – SMTI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Sanara MedTech will be acquired by MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – MDXG) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $35 per Sanara share with a total enterprise value of approximately $350 million. The investigation concerns whether the Sanara MedTech Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sanara-medtech-inc-nasdaq-smti/.

TriCo Bancshares (Nasdaq – TCBK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TriCo Bancshares will be acquired by First Hawaiian, Inc. (Nasdaq - FHB) in an all-stock transaction where TriCo’s shareholders will receive 2.095 First Hawaiian shares for each TriCo share, representing $63.12 per share as of First Hawaiian’s closing stock price on July 10, 2026. Upon closing of the transaction, First Hawaiian and TriCo shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% and 35%, respectively, of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the TriCo Bancshares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trico-bancshares-nasdaq-tcbk/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.