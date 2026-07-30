Primoris Services Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Primoris Services Corporation - PRIM

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 21, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

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Primoris investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-prim/ or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Primoris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and/or omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s renewable energy segment was affected by substantial challenges, cost overruns, and project delays across six projects; (ii) as a result, the Company’s full-year 2026 Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance was overstated; (iii) the Company’s projected 2026 Renewables revenue was overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Boston Retirement System v. Primoris Services Corp., No. 26-cv-02416.

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