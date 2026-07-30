PROCEPT BioRobotics Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation - PRCT

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 22, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NasdaqGM: PRCT) (“Procept” or the “Company”), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

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Procept investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaqgm-prct/ or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Procept and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) U.S. handpiece sales had materially exceeded procedures in every quarter since the first fiscal quarter of 2023, a differential that had consistently grown over time; (ii) as a result, the Company had accumulated cumulative excess field inventory of more than 10,000 handpiece units; (iii) this inventory imbalance would result in a significant sequential decline in U.S. handpiece unit sales and cause the Company to widely miss its annual revenue guidance; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund v. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, No. 26-cv-07691.

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