Ipsen S.A. publishes its 2026 Half-Year Report (half-year ended 30 June 2026)
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| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma
Ipsen S.A. publishes its 2026 Half-Year Report (half-year ended 30 June 2026)
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H1 2026 results with sales growth of 23.5% at CER1, or 20.4% as reported, with the portfolio beyond Somatuline® achieving sales growth of 24.8%1 and core operating income of €845m, growing by 28.8% as...Read More
Ipsen appoints Catherine Bradley as independent Director to its Board of Directors PARIS, FRANCE, 29 JULY 2026 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the co-optation of Catherine...Read More