Real Fencing Expands Auckland Operation Into Three Local Teams After Five Years of Growth

Auckland, New Zealand, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in Auckland in 2020, Real Fencing began with a single fencing crew serving local homeowners. Since then, the company has completed more than 2,500 fencing projects across New Zealand and grown into the country’s largest residential fence builders.

Real Fencing founder, Ronnie Seiler.

As demand has increased across Auckland, Real Fencing has split its local operation into three service areas:

Auckland South / Central & East

North Shore (Auckland North)

West Auckland





The new structure gives Auckland homeowners a more local point of contact while still drawing on the experience and processes Real Fencing has built through its nationwide growth.

Alongside the Auckland team expansion, Real Fencing Auckland has launched a dedicated Auckland website. The site gives homeowners a central place to compare fencing options, learn about common project considerations, and request a free quote.

Ronnie said the change reflects Real Fencing’s long-term connection to the city where it started.

“Auckland is where Real Fencing began, and it remains a major part of the business. As the company has grown, it became clear that Auckland is too large and varied to treat as one single service area. Splitting the city into three local teams gives homeowners a clearer path when they need help with a fencing project.”

Ronnie said the new Auckland website was built to help homeowners before they request a quote.

“Many homeowners know they need a new fence, but they are not always sure which option suits their property. Some are replacing ageing timber fencing. Others need more privacy, compliant pool fencing, or a lower-maintenance aluminium or PVC fence. The Auckland site gives people a practical starting point before they book a quote.”

Real Fencing says Auckland properties often come with different fencing needs depending on the area. Older suburbs may need replacement timber fencing or boundary fencing, while newer developments often focus on privacy, street appeal, pool fencing, and low-maintenance materials.

The company says the three-team structure will help each Auckland region receive a more responsive local service while still being backed by the experience gained from thousands of completed fencing projects across New Zealand.

Real Fencing provides timber fencing, aluminium fencing, pool fencing, PVC fencing, metal fencing, garden fencing and fence repair services for homeowners throughout New Zealand.

Homeowners can learn more by visiting Real Fencing Auckland or by calling 0800 452 205 for a free fencing quote.

About Real Fencing

Real Fencing is a New Zealand residential fencing company founded in Auckland in 2020. Since launching, the company has completed more than 2,500 fencing projects nationwide, growing from a single Auckland fencing crew into New Zealand’s largest fence builders.

Real Fencing provides timber fencing, aluminium fencing, pool fencing, PVC fencing, metal fencing, garden fencing and fence repairs, helping homeowners across New Zealand improve privacy, security and the appearance of their properties.

Phone: 0800 452 205

Auckland Website: https://auckland.realfencing.co.nz/

Website: https://realfencing.co.nz/

Picture Frame Timber Fence

Press Inquiries

Ronnie Seiler

ronnie [at] realfencing.co.nz

0800 452 205

https://realfencing.co.nz/