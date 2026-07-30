CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Seoul Medical Group Extend Managed Care Partnership.

Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) and Seoul Medical Group (SMG) announced the extension of their long-standing managed care partnership, reaffirming more than a decade of trusted collaboration and a shared commitment to providing coordinated, high-quality care for Korean-American seniors throughout the Los Angeles area. The organizations have extended their partnership for an additional four years, ensuring uninterrupted access to care for SMG members at CHA HPMC.

This extension represents more than a contract renewal. It reflects a shared vision to strengthen care coordination, expand access to specialized services, and meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities they serve.

For more than 30 years, SMG has been a pioneer in coordinated care for the Korean-American community. In 2025, Seoul Medical Group merged with Korean American Medical Group (KAMG) to form one of the nation's leading independent physician associations, now serving patients through a network of more than 5,500 primary care physicians and specialists across the United States. This expanded network enhances SMG’s ability to coordinate care for its members and further strengthens the value of its ongoing partnership with CHA HPMC.

For more than a century, CHA HPMC has been a trusted healthcare provider for the Los Angeles community and is proud to be part of the global CHA Health Systems network. The continued partnership with SMG represents an important part of that mission and comes at a pivotal time as the medical center prepares to open its new patient tower in 2027, further expanding access, capacity, and services for the community.

CHA HPMC and SMG are trusted partners in supporting Medicare Advantage members through collaborative care models with Anthem, Alignment Health, Humana, and UCLA Health, among others. Together, the organizations will work to enhance care coordination, improve health outcomes, and provide seamless access to services. CHA HPMC also remains available to SMG’s commercial and Medicare Advantage members across other participating health plans, further strengthening continuity of care for the communities they serve.