Reddot launches free Chrome extension for voluntary intent signals while browsing LinkedIn

Miami, FLORIDA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reddot announced the launch of a free Chrome extension that allows people to display voluntary intent signals while browsing LinkedIn. The independent digital product gives users the option to indicate that they are open to love, open for coffee, or open to partnership, providing additional context about the types of conversations they may welcome.

Reddot

Reddot was developed by Shoval Yaacov, a 23-year-old computer science student at the University of Miami, and her stepfather, technology entrepreneur Tal Melenboim. Yaacov wrote the Chrome extension, while Melenboim contributed to the product concept, positioning, and launch.

The extension is designed to address a specific limitation in professional networking environments. LinkedIn profiles provide information about a person’s professional background, interests, and experience, but they do not necessarily communicate whether that person is open to a personal conversation, an informal coffee meeting, or a potential business collaboration.

Reddot adds that context through optional signals controlled by each user.

Three voluntary signals for different conversations

Reddot currently provides three status options:

Open to love, for users who wish to indicate that they may be open to a respectful personal connection

Open for coffee, for users interested in informal conversations, introductions, or meeting someone new

Open to partnership, for founders, professionals, creators, and others interested in discussing collaboration opportunities

The signals are voluntary and can be selected according to the user’s preferences. Displaying a signal does not grant permission for unwanted contact, and the product does not send messages, create matches, or initiate communication between users.

Reddot is not presented as a dating service or as a replacement for LinkedIn. It functions as an independent browser extension used while visiting LinkedIn pages.

“Our goal is simple: make it easier for people to start the right conversation with clarity and respect,” said Tal Melenboim, co-creator of Reddot. “The signal provides context, but each person remains responsible for communicating appropriately and respecting the preferences and boundaries of others.”

Designed to work without another social network

The Reddot team developed the extension as a lightweight addition to an existing browsing experience rather than as a separate social platform.

According to the product information, Reddot does not require users to create a new Reddot account, submit a LinkedIn password, or provide personal details to use the extension. The product does not contain advertising and is being offered without a commercial subscription.

Reddot also does not operate a matching system. It does not recommend people, rank potential connections, or determine compatibility. Its purpose is limited to displaying a voluntary status selected by a user.

The free Reddot Chrome extension is intended for professionals, students, founders, creators, and other LinkedIn users who want a clearer way to communicate whether they are open to particular types of conversations.

A technology project built across two generations

The development of Reddot reflects a long-standing family and technology collaboration between Yaacov and Melenboim.

Yaacov has expressed an interest in becoming a technology entrepreneur and is currently studying computer science during her first year at the University of Miami. Melenboim has more than two decades of experience in technology and product development and has been Yaacov’s stepfather since she was six years old.

Reddot is not their first technology-related project together. They previously created Zoe Dvir, a virtual personality modeled on Yaacov that developed a substantial social media following.

Zoe Dvir appears again as the virtual guide in the Reddot tutorial, helping explain how the extension works and what each signal represents. A video walkthrough of Reddot is available for users who want to review the extension before installing it.

The product was developed independently by Yaacov and Melenboim. Although Yaacov is a University of Miami student, the university did not participate in Reddot’s development and does not endorse the product.

Reddot is also not affiliated with or endorsed by LinkedIn or Microsoft.

Supporting clearer and more respectful connections

The product’s creators developed Reddot around the idea that clearer signals may help reduce ambiguity when people connect online.

A professional profile may show what someone does, where they work, or what projects they support. It may not show whether that person is comfortable receiving an invitation for coffee, discussing a partnership, or considering a personal connection.

Reddot gives users a way to communicate that preference without changing how LinkedIn itself operates.

The extension is available without charge through the Chrome Web Store. Additional product information, screenshots, and walkthrough materials are available through the Reddot website.

About Reddot

Reddot is a Miami-based digital product that provides voluntary intent signals while users browse LinkedIn. The free Chrome extension allows users to indicate whether they are open to love, coffee, or partnership. Reddot does not create matches, send messages, require a separate social account, or operate as an official LinkedIn feature. The product was developed independently by Shoval Yaacov and Tal Melenboim.

Reddot Linkedin

Press Inquiries

Reddot

Tal Melenboim

Email: talmele [at] gmail.com

Phone: +1 786-626-9730

Website: https://red-dot.ai/

Mailing address: 3131 NE 7th Ave, Apt 1404, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Meetings available by appointment only

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=9xs9UxN3xso