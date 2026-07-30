BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – SAFT), Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE – UTZ), Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – DSGR), Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq – CCRN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – SAFT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Safety Insurance Group will be acquired by an affiliate of Mapfre S.A. for $105.00 for each Safety Insurance Group common share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.54 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Safety Insurance Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/safety-insurance-group-inc-nasdaq-saft/.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE – UTZ)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Utz will be acquired by Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG (“Intersnack”) for $14.25 per share in cash representing an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Utz Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/utz-brands-inc-nyse-utz/.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – DSGR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Distribution Solutions Group will be acquired by LKCM Headwater Investments, LLC for $35.00 per share in cash. LKCM Headwater and its affiliates currently own approximately 79% of Distribution Solutions Group’s outstanding common stock. J. Bryan King, Distribution Solutions Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is the Managing Partner of LKCM Headwater. The investigation concerns whether the Distribution Solutions Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/distribution-solutions-group-inc-nasdaq-dsgr/.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq – CCRN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cross Country Healthcare will be acquired by Knox Lane for $13.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $437 million. The investigation concerns whether the Cross Country Healthcare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cross-country-healthcare-inc-nasdaq-ccrn-3/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.