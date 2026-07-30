DEADLINE ALERT for BTGO, FSLR, BTU, and GTM: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO)

Class Period: January 22, 2026 – May 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to Company’s business and financial performance; (2) consequently, Defendants’ statements regarding, inter alia, BitGo’s financial performance and business prospects as a public company lacked a reasonable basis; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a BitGo shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had overstated First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on the Company’s business; (2) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar’s projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a First Solar shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

Class Period: October 14, 2024 – May 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Peabody’s overly optimistic March 2026 Centurion ramp-up date and promises regarding the Company’s inflated guidance, fell short of reality when numerous issues at Centurion caused a significant delay to the mine’s ramp-up and Peabody’s first quarter metallurgical segment volumes; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a PeaBody shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM)

Class Period: November 3, 2025 – May 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ZoomInfo’s optimistic plan for continued growth was undermined by slowing seat-based demand, weakening upsells and customers revising decisions to purchase AI products and develop internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions, making ZoomInfo’s 2026 full year revenue guidance increasingly unlikely to be met; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a ZoomInfo shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com