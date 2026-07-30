EquipmentShare.com Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against EquipmentShare.com Inc. - EQPT

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 21, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NasdaqGS: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) EquipmentShare.com, Inc. Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s January 2026 initial public offering (the “IPO”); and/or (b) EquipmentShare securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

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EquipmentShare investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaqgs-eqpt/ or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

EquipmentShare and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in connection with its Registration Statement in support of its IPO and/or during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and/or omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) the Company had not terminated or substantially reduced a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders; (iii) as a result, the Company’s financial statements were materially misleading; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Parra v. Equipmentshare.Com Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-06288.

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