CN Supporting More Than 300 Customer Growth Projects Across Its Network

MONTREAL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that it is supporting the development of more than 300 customer development projects across its North American network, reinforcing its role in strengthening supply chains and powering economic growth.

In 2025, CN helped bring more than 70 customer projects into service, representing over $2 billion in customer investment across its network. So far in 2026, CN has helped bring 30 customer-led projects into service and is on track to complete an additional 70 projects by the end of 2026 and into early 2027.

"Our customers are making significant investments because they have confidence in the strength of CN's network and our ability to grow alongside them. We've invested in the capacity, infrastructure and operating model needed to support new business while continuing to improve network fluidity. That allows us to move more traffic safely and efficiently while giving customers the confidence to invest, expand and bring new industrial projects online across North America."

– Sandra Ellis, Vice-President, Bulk, Industrial and Business Development, CN



Beyond supporting customer growth across its network, CN also plays a critical role in supporting the construction of major infrastructure projects. From moving specialized equipment and construction materials for the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, B.C., to supporting the BC Hydro Site C project, CN's network and supply chain expertise helped deliver the materials needed to advance these transformative investments.

In 2026, CN is investing approximately $2.8 billion through its annual capital investment program, strengthening the safety, capacity and resiliency of its network. Key projects include the Zanardi Rapids Bridge Project in Prince Rupert, and the Glen Valley double-track project in British Columbia, both of which will increase rail capacity and support future growth across Western Canada.

CN’s capital investments are already delivering results. Major capacity improvements completed in 2025 along CN's Edson Subdivision have increased corridor capacity by approximately 25 percent, helping CN support growing customer demand while maintaining a safe, fluid and reliable network.

CN continues to work closely with customers and supply chain partners to bring new projects online, supporting long-term economic growth while strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of North American supply chains.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations and Special Projects (438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052

media@cn.ca

investor.relations@cn.ca





