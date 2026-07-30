Futu Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Futu - FUTU

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 25, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Futu Holdings Limited (NasdaqGM: FUTU) (“Futu” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

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Futu investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaqgm-futu or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Futu and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company was not in compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, including because it continued to conduct securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval; (ii) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory penalties, including the disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and other penalties; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results were overstated; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Tang v. Futu Holdings Limited, et al, No. 26-cv-05453.

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