Regula Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula , a global developer of identity verification solutions, has been recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Regula deploys entirely on customer-provided infrastructure, with no dependency on cloud services, giving clients a high degree of control over data residency and processing.

For organizations in regulated industries, identity verification is becoming part of a broader data governance and risk management environment. Accuracy and fraud detection remain essential, but businesses also need to understand how identity evidence is assessed, how risk policies shape outcomes, and how decisions can be reviewed and explained.

Built for organizations that keep identity data in-house

Recognized by Gartner as a Niche Player, Regula addresses this need by enabling organizations to run identity verification within the infrastructure they control. This allows them to keep sensitive identity data, processing, storage, and verification workflows in-house while meeting security, privacy, data residency, and compliance requirements.

This approach gives organizations the flexibility to adapt identity verification to their infrastructure, regulatory obligations, risk profile, and customer journeys rather than having these conditions dictated by an external verification environment. This is particularly valuable for organizations operating in highly regulated industries and regions with strict data residency requirements.

“Giving organizations control over their identity verification environment is not simply another deployment option. It means giving them control over where identity data is processed, how verification policies are applied, and how identity decisions are made. As regulatory and operational requirements become more complex, such control is becoming as important as verification accuracy itself,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Advancing identity verification for future needs

Alongside the data control capabilities, Regula continues to expand its identity verification platform to address the evolving needs of regulated organizations. Recent updates include the launch of Regula IDV Platform , bringing together identity verification, low-code workflow orchestration, risk-based verification, AML screening, and third-party integrations in a single environment. This enables organizations to build and adapt identity verification processes without compromising control over their infrastructure or data.

The company continues to invest in the platform roadmap, with upcoming capabilities including Know Your Business (KYB) to help organizations verify legal entities, build business profiles, and strengthen fraud prevention and compliance workflows.

Trusted across regulated industries

More than 2,000 organizations worldwide use Regula's identity verification technologies across banking, fintech, travel, telecommunications, public sector, and more. Working with customers from different industries and regulatory environments has helped Regula build solutions that adapt to diverse compliance, security, and operational requirements while supporting a wide range of identity verification scenarios.

Accolades and recognition for identity verification

Regula’s inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant follows other industry recognition of the company’s approach to identity data control and privacy.

Earlier this year, G2 named Regula among the Best Data Privacy Software Products for its privacy-first identity verification technology. Previously, the company also received the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Data Privacy Solution of the Year for its data masking capabilities that enable organizations to protect sensitive identity data while retaining full control over its processing.

To learn more about the capabilities of Regula’s identity verification technologies, please visit the company’s website .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, 28 July 2026, Nayara Sangiorgio et al.

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About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world’s largest template library of 16,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company’s technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Recognized in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.