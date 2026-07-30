LM-FIC Sàrl Launches an Integrated Trustee Offering in Martigny, Bringing Accounting, Taxation, and Property Management Under One Roof

Martigny, Switzerland, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM-FIC Sàrl, a trustee firm based in Martigny, has announced the rollout of an integrated service offering that brings accounting, taxation, and property management under one roof. Founded by Lorik Murisier, the firm serves the SMEs, micro-enterprises, sole traders, and private individuals of French-speaking Valais who wish to entrust all of their administrative, tax, and asset-related obligations to a single point of contact.

Lorik Murisier, Founder and Director of LM-FIC

This approach responds to a reality observed in the field: many Valais business owners and property holders juggle several providers — a trustee firm for the books, an agent for taxes, a management company for the building or condominium — at the cost of heavy coordination and scattered information. LM-FIC offers an alternative built on continuity of the client file and consistency of decision-making.

At a glance

Company: LM-FIC Sàrl — lmfic.ch

Founder: Lorik Murisier, Bachelor's degree in business economics

Headquarters: Rue de la Scierie 1, 1920 Martigny, Valais, Switzerland

Positioning: Integrated trustee firm — accounting, taxation, and real estate combined

Areas of expertise: Accounting, tax returns, VAT, payroll and social charges, business domiciliation, property management, condominium (PPE) administration

Target clients: SMEs, micro-enterprises, sole traders, company directors, entrepreneurs, and private individuals

Working language: French

Lorik Murisier: dual expertise in trustee services and real estate

Lorik Murisier's background directly explains LM-FIC's positioning. Holding a Bachelor's degree in business economics, he spent several years at a Valais trustee firm, where he handled accounting, year-end closings, tax returns, VAT statements, and payroll for a client base of SMEs and sole traders.

He then devoted four years to property management — condominium (PPE) administration, rental management, service-charge statements, and relations with owners and co-owners. It is from the meeting of these two disciplines, rarely combined within a single provider in Valais, that LM-FIC's offering emerged: handling a company's accounting and the management of its building with a unified understanding of the client's asset and tax situation.

An offering built around three pillars

Accounting and administration

Bookkeeping, year-end closings, preparation of financial statements, payroll and social-charge management, VAT statements, and business domiciliation. LM-FIC also supports new business founders in choosing a legal structure and setting up their accounting processes.

Taxation and optimization

Tax returns for individuals and legal entities, tax optimization advice in strict compliance with Valais cantonal and Swiss federal law, assistance in the event of an audit, and deadline planning. The stated priority is compliance first, optimization second.

Real estate and condominiums

Property management, administration of condominiums (PPE), service-charge statements, rental oversight, and support for owners in declaring their real estate income and property values. This is an area where LM-FIC stands apart from most of the region's generalist trustee firms.

"An SME owner who also holds a building often ends up explaining the same situation three times to three different contacts. By combining accounting, taxation, and real estate, LM-FIC removes that friction. The client speaks once, and decisions are made with a complete view of their file."

— Lorik Murisier, founder of LM-FIC Sàrl

A human-scale trustee firm for the SMEs of French-speaking Valais

The Valais economy rests largely on micro-enterprises, SMEs, and sole traders — shops, tradespeople, liberal professions, and businesses of just a few employees. These players share a common constraint: a growing administrative burden, tax and social obligations to be met within strict deadlines, and rarely the internal resources to absorb them.

LM-FIC champions a simple, authentic, and compliant approach: rigorous handling of legal obligations, direct communication with the client, and none of the bureaucratic weight typical of large firms. The client deals directly with the person responsible for their file, without an intermediary.

That closeness comes with a strict compliance requirement: LM-FIC anchors its tax optimization practice in full respect of Valais cantonal tax law and Swiss federal legislation.

Frequently asked questions

What services does a trustee firm in Martigny such as LM-FIC provide?

LM-FIC covers bookkeeping, year-end closings, tax returns for individuals and businesses, VAT statements, payroll and social-charge management, business domiciliation, as well as property management and condominium (PPE) administration.

Can a trustee firm also manage a property or a condominium?

It is rare, but it is precisely LM-FIC's positioning. Drawing on four years of experience in property management, Lorik Murisier handles rental management, condominium (PPE) administration, and service-charge statements, in coherence with the accounting and tax treatment of the client's file.

Who are LM-FIC's services intended for?

SMEs and micro-enterprises, sole traders, company directors, and entrepreneurs, as well as private individuals wishing to entrust their tax return or the management of their real estate assets to a Valais professional.

How does a first contact with LM-FIC unfold?

The first exchange analyzes the client's situation — activity, current obligations, deadlines, any real estate holdings — in order to define a clear engagement scope and a quote matching actual needs.

Is the tax optimization offered compliant with the law?

Yes. LM-FIC practices tax optimization in strict compliance with Valais tax law and Swiss federal legislation. Compliance always takes precedence over optimization.

Does LM-FIC operate beyond Martigny?

LM-FIC is based in Martigny and works with clients throughout French-speaking Valais, with a detailed knowledge of the cantonal tax framework.

About LM-FIC Sàrl

LM-FIC Sàrl is a trustee firm based in Martigny, Valais, founded by Lorik Murisier, holder of a Bachelor's degree in business economics. It provides SMEs, micro-enterprises, sole traders, and private individuals with comprehensive support in accounting, taxation, VAT, payroll, and business domiciliation, as well as property management and condominium (PPE) administration. Its approach rests on simplicity, authenticity, efficiency, and strict respect for Swiss and Valais law.

Press Inquiries

Lorik Murisier

anthony.gonnet.42 [at] gmail.com

https://lmfic.ch

Rue de la Scierie 1, 1920 Martigny, Switzerland