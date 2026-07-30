BIC: Release and availability of the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

 | Source: Societe BIC Societe BIC

Release and availability of the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

Clichy, France – July 30th, 2026

The 2026 Half-Year Financial Report of Société BIC (Paris: BB) was released and is now available on BIC’s website on this link.

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About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and brushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

 

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com

 

 

 		Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director 
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

 

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

BIC 2026 Strategic UpdateSeptember 8, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net SalesOctober 28, 2026

Attachment


Tags

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