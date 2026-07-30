First Western Trust Rings the Nasdaq Closing Bell Ahead of 25 Years of Serving Wealth Creators





From left to right: Nathan Courkamp, Julie Courkamp, President, Scott Wylie, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of First Western Financial, Inc. and First Western Trust Bank, Joni Wylie, and David Weber, Chief Financial Officer, ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell.

DENVER, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the calendar turns to 2027, First Western Trust will mark 25 years since Founder, Chairman, and CEO Scott Wylie led a group of local business leaders to launch a different kind of bank for the West—one rooted in the communities it serves and built, year after year, through the dedication of its associates, its Board of Directors, clients, communities, and shareholders, each of whom has played a critical role in achieving the company's long-term vision.

Eight years after becoming a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: MYFW), First Western Trust leaders returned to the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the Closing Bell, marking another milestone in First Western Trust's continued growth.

As First Western Trust approaches its 25th anniversary, the company also continues to experience strong post-IPO growth, having tripled its assets and doubled its locations—significant milestones built on consistent performance and the discipline of a team that has remained focused on its mission through every market cycle. In 2025, First Western Trust was named to the KBW Bank Honor Roll, recognizing it as one of only 16 banks in the United States to earn the distinction. The company was also ranked 198th in Piper Sandler's 2025 PSC Top 200 Largest U.S. Publicly Held Banks report. Together, these recognitions reflect First Western Trust's disciplined growth and commitment to its clients and communities.

For Colorado, the moment represents more than one company's achievement. First Western Trust remains one of the few publicly traded banks headquartered in the Rocky Mountain region. As consolidation continues across the banking industry, the company has remained committed to local decision-making, long-term relationships, and serving the communities where its clients live, build businesses, and create opportunity throughout the West.

“We believe that the Western Wealth Management client is different—they're entrepreneurial, they're wealth creators, and they want a sophisticated partner that can help them be as successful in the financial part of their lives as they have been in the entrepreneurial part,” said Scott Wylie, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of First Western Trust. He founded First Western Trust in 2002 with a simple conviction: families and business owners building wealth in the West deserved a bank that understood their lives as well as their balance sheets.

More than two decades later, First Western Trust has grown into one of the West's leading private banking organizations—through the work of the entire team of 350 associates. First Western Trust serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and entrepreneurs through an integrated platform that brings together private banking, wealth management, trust services, and lending—all delivered through local decision-making, personalized relationships, and an expert team dedicated to serving its clients every day.

First Western Trust's success has also been shaped by the guidance of its Board of Directors, the management team, and the confidence of its shareholders, whose long-term support has helped the company invest in its people, its communities, and its future.

“I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built over the past 25 years. We are deeply committed to our clients and the communities we serve, and we remain focused on building an organization that is strong, growing, and positioned for the future. This milestone is something we celebrate with everyone who has contributed to the success of this great organization,” said Julie Courkamp, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Above all, First Western Trust's milestones belong to its clients. It is the trust of the individuals, families, business owners, and businesses who have chosen First Western Trust as their financial home—many for years, some for generations—that has made this growth possible. That trust, more than any ranking or recognition, is what the company set out to earn 25 years ago, and what it remains committed to earning for the next 25 years.

Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell is a public celebration of the philosophy that has guided First Western Trust since its founding: wealth creators deserve more than transactional banking. Through one integrated team, First Western Trust helps clients build wealth, preserve what they've earned, and pass it on with confidence through personalized banking, lending, wealth management, and trust services.

Nearly 25 years after its founding, First Western Trust remains committed to the same vision that started it all: helping wealth creators in the West move forward with confidence through relationships designed to last for generations.

About First Western Trust

First Western Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYFW) is the parent company of First Western Trust, a private bank and wealth management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. First Western Trust is the financial home for wealth creators across the West—individuals, families, and business owners who have worked for something worth building, preserving, and passing on to future generations. Rooted in the communities it serves, the firm integrates banking, lending, and wealth management into one clear path forward, guiding clients through the complexity that success brings.

Headquartered in Denver, First Western Trust serves high-net-worth clients throughout the Western United States. Learn more at www.myfw.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Zimmermann

Contracted Head of Marketing

720-582-2825

Nicole.Zimmermann@myfw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47fb32bd-fb04-4639-8ea1-9b94259afffe