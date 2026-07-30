Kara Water Launches Reg CF Raise to Accelerate Commercial Launch of Two World-First Products





NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Two-Time TIME Best Invention Winner Is Preparing to Bring Kara Pod and Kara Paw to Market Across Nine Contracted Retail Partners



Kara Water , the air-to-water technology company behind two TIME Best Inventions, has launched a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) raise as it prepares to bring its two newest products to market.



The raise marks the next stage of growth for a company that has spent four years building and proving its core technology. Since launching its flagship Kara Pure product line in 2021, Kara Water has generated $3M in total sales, accumulated 14,700 product reservations, and secured a $7M letter of intent for inventory financing.



From here, the company aims to release two new products within the next year. The first is Kara Pod, the world's first self-refilling coffee machine and a TIME Best Invention 2025 winner currently in preorder. The other is Kara Paw, the world's first self-refilling pet water bowl, targeted for launch in Q4 2026 and has attracted significant retail interests from top pet retailers in the US. Together, they represent a $14M+ revenue pipeline by 2027.

"While the industry keeps recycling solutions like filters, bottles, or delivery services, we went back to nature and built something entirely different," said Cody Soodeen, Co-Founder and CEO of Kara Water. "The Namib Desert beetle has been harvesting water from the air for millions of years. We replicated that process, and now we're bringing it into homes, hotels, and communities around the world. With Kara Pod and Kara Paw nearly ready to launch and nine major retailers already on board, this is the moment where everything we've built starts to scale.”



Their products are all built from the same patented air-to-water technology that powers Kara Pure, a system that extracts moisture from the air and delivers clean, alkaline drinking water without pipes, plastic, or groundwater. The technology operates in humidity as low as 3%, more than 8X lower than competing systems, and has produced 3M+ liters of clean water across homes, luxury hotels, cargo ships, and orphanages worldwide.



Beyond Kara Pod and Kara Paw, Kara Water has outlined a product roadmap spanning residential, commercial, and humanitarian applications, including self-refilling ice machines, automated plant watering devices, and disaster relief water solutions.



Kara Water's investment round is now open to the public. Learn more and invest at invest.karawater.com.

Contact

CEO and Founder

Cody Soodeen

Kara Water

csoodeen@karawater.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c913f156-837f-48d3-a9aa-55c99fa9359d