New PEMCO Poll: Most Residents Say Becoming a PNW Local Takes Half a Lifetime

Residents say a love of the outdoors, casual style and local pride top the list — but most believe becoming a "local" takes at least half a lifetime.

Key Facts (At-a-Glance)

78% of Washington and Oregon residents say you need to live in the Pacific Northwest for at least half your life to be considered a local.

77% say a love of outdoor recreation is the defining characteristic of a typical Pacific Northwesterner.

Just 27% say the “Seattle Freeze” stereotype accurately describes Pacific Northwesterners.



SEATTLE, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it really mean to be a Pacific Northwesterner? According to the PEMCO Northwest Poll, residents say it's about far more than just living in Washington or Oregon. While outdoor recreation, casual style and supporting local sports teams top the list of defining traits, most respondents also say earning the title of "local" takes at least half a lifetime.

The latest PEMCO Poll shows that two-thirds (66%) of residents consider themselves locals. The survey also found that respondents set a high bar for what it means to earn that title. More than three-quarters (78%) say a person must live in the region for at least half their life before being considered a local, including 22% who believe you have to spend your entire life in the Pacific Northwest to truly earn the distinction.

"While outdoor recreation and local pride help define Pacific Northwest culture, our survey shows residents also place a strong value on long-term roots and shared regional experiences," said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO. "Many believe being a local is something that's earned over time."

The survey found that identity extends well beyond where you live. When asked which characteristics best describe a typical Pacific Northwesterner, respondents most often pointed to a love of outdoor recreation (77%), dressing casually or in outdoor apparel (76%) and supporting local sports teams (73%).

While outdoor recreation remains the region's defining trait, residents may identify with the culture more than they participate in it. Although 77% say a love of the outdoors defines Pacific Northwesterners, only 52% report recreating outdoors several times a week or more.

The survey also found strong adherence to regional safety and preparedness behaviors. 89% say they follow rain and snow driving precautions and 82% follow wildfire prevention guidance. Among those who hike, more than two-thirds (68%) say they always check trail conditions, weather or wildlife information before setting out and 76% pay attention to trailhead safety information before heading outdoors.

While residents overwhelmingly associate the Pacific Northwest with outdoor recreation and casual living, they reject one of its best-known stereotypes. Just 27% say being unwelcoming or cold to newcomers accurately describes a typical Pacific Northwesterner, making it the least representative trait tested in the survey.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 489 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 329 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Clark, Clackamas, Washington Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 3.4% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest since 1949. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage and pet insurance. We’re proud to be named one of America’s Best Insurance Companies by Forbes for five straight years and recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2026. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.