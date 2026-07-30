Crosslist, Leading Cross Listing Software, Surpasses 900 Verified Trustpilot Reviews, Maintaining a 4.5-Star "Excellent" Rating

Kortrijk, WEST FLANDERS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosslist®, a leading cross-listing software platform for online resellers, has announced a significant achievement by surpassing 900 verified customer reviews on Trustpilot, the world's leading independent review platform. The company has maintained an impressive 4.5-star "Excellent" rating, placing it among the most-reviewed tools in the cross-listing category. This milestone reflects sustained, independently verified customer satisfaction.

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Trustpilot reviews are written by real users and screened for authenticity, making a consistently "Excellent" rating across 900+ reviews one of the strongest trust signals available to sellers evaluating reselling software. This achievement underscores Crosslist®'s commitment to providing exceptional service and value to its users.

Across the review base, sellers consistently highlight three themes: dramatic time savings, ease of use for sellers of every size, and AI-powered listing efficiency. Resellers who previously spent hours recreating the same listing on each marketplace now report listing across 11+ platforms, including eBay, Poshmark, Vinted, Depop, and Mercari, in minutes from a single universal form.

From part-time resellers to high-volume sellers, reviewers describe getting started in minutes, with fast listing imports from their existing marketplaces and no technical setup required. The platform's AI features, which generate listing titles and descriptions, suggest prices, and enhance photos, are frequently called out as "a must" for speeding up workflow.

"Reaching 900 reviews matters to us because every single one comes from a real seller telling us the tool gave them their time back. Resellers work incredibly hard, and the hours they used to lose copying the same listing across marketplaces are hours they can now spend sourcing, selling, and growing. That's exactly what Crosslist® was built for," said Gilles Couvreur, CEO of Crosslist®.

This review milestone comes amid a period of rapid product expansion for Crosslist®, including the launch of its mobile app, auto-delist functionality for sold items, and AI-powered listing tools. These features are increasingly cited by reviewers as differentiators in the cross-listing category, further solidifying Crosslist®'s position as a leader in the industry.

Crosslist TrustScore on Trustpilot

About Crosslist

Crosslist® is a software tool for online sellers that lets them create a product listing once and automatically publish it across 11+ marketplaces (like eBay, Poshmark, Etsy, etc.), aiming to increase sales by reaching more buyers with minimal extra work. It emphasizes speed and efficiency through AI features that generate listings, suggest prices, and enhance photos, while also offering bulk posting, inventory syncing, and centralized management from one dashboard. Overall, Crosslist® positions itself as a time-saving, sales-boosting “cross-listing” platform that helps resellers scale their business by simplifying multi-platform selling.

Press Inquiries

Gilles Couvreur

gilles.couvreur [at] crosslist.com

https://crosslist.com/

Doorniksesteenweg 61/0022, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium