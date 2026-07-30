GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (“GE HealthCare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GEHC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (GEHC), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On April 29, 2026, GE HealthCare reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.99 and cut its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.80 to $5.00, down from prior guidance of $4.95 to $5.15.

During the associated earnings call, management disclosed “profit performance in the first quarter . . . was impacted by a recall associated with a PDx supplier” and that “[y]ear-over-year margin performance was also impacted by declines in PCS and the PDx supplier issue.”

On this news, the price of GE HealthCare shares declined by $9.01 per share, or 13.2%, to close at $59.49 per share on April 29, 2026.

On July 23, 2026, the Company announced its Chief Financial Officer, ​Jay Saccaro, will step ‌down from his role, and the Company will appoint an interim CFO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased GE HealthCare securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com