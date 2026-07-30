Via Transportation Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Via Transportation, Inc. - VIA

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 10, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA), pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Via Transportation should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-via/ or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus (filed with the SEC on August 15, 2025, and September 15, 2025, respectively) including all amendments thereto (collectively, the “Offering Documents”), contained materially incorrect or misleading statements and/or omitted material information that was required by law to be disclosed.

According to the Complaint, at the time of the IPO, and unbeknownst to investors, the Company had already begun to encounter obstacles including that it was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in ARR per customer for the first time in eight quarters, and that Germany was stuck in a regulatory transition where customers had adopted microtransit but Via, as it later revealed, could not actually “sell the entire platform.”

By the commencement of the action, Via’s shares traded as low as $14.52, a decline of nearly 70% from the Offering Price.

The case is Garlesky v. Via Transportation, Inc., 26-cv-04870.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.