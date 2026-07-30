AI, the Olympics and today's top communications leaders headline FPRA’s PR & Comms Summit in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communications professionals from corporations, agencies, nonprofits, government, higher education and small businesses across Florida will gather Aug. 9-12 for the Florida Public Relations Association's 2026 PR & Comms Summit, Florida's premier professional development event for public relations, communications, marketing and social media professionals. View the agenda, speaker lineup and registration information here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Hosted at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, the Summit brings together nationally recognized communicators from the worlds of global sporting events, entertainment, legal, journalism, hospitality and technology to address the trends reshaping the profession. Designed for communicators at every stage of their careers, the program combines nationally recognized keynote speakers with practical breakout sessions focused on the real-world challenges communications professionals face every day.

Featured speakers include Aarti Parekh, head of press operations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games; Peter Shankman, entrepreneur, author and founder of Help a Reporter Out; Leslie Patterson, senior director of communications at Morgan & Morgan; Alex Mahadevan, director of MediaWise at The Poynter Institute; Allison Carter, editor-in-chief of PR Daily at Ragan Communications; Connor Hachey of Virgin Music Group; Everett Brothers, formerly of Madison Square Garden Entertainment; and Matt Korn of MGM Resorts International.

Beyond the featured general sessions, the PR & Comms Summit offers robust educational program designed to help communicators navigate one of the most transformative periods in the profession. More than 20 breakout sessions explore artificial intelligence and generative engine optimization (GEO), award-winning media pitching, executive credibility, internal communications, nonprofit communications, communications measurement, podcast public relations, legal considerations surrounding AI, crisis leadership, audience engagement and the evolving relationship between organizations, journalists and their audiences. These sessions provide attendees with practical strategies and real-world insights they can immediately apply within their organizations.

"As communicators continue navigating rapid changes in technology, media and audience expectations, professional development has never been more essential," said Lindsay Hudock, APR, CPRC, president of the Florida Public Relations Association. "The PR & Comms Summit brings together respected voices from across our profession to share practical strategies, fresh perspectives and real-world experiences that attendees can immediately apply in their own organizations."

General sessions include a behind-the-scenes look at communications for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, conversations on the future of artificial intelligence and communications, insights into today's changing media landscape, and a discussion with communications leaders from the music, entertainment and hospitality industries on building brands in an increasingly fragmented digital world.

New this year, the Summit introduces Tech Pitch, a series of interactive presentations from Meltwater, Muck Rack and Podchaser, giving attendees firsthand exposure to the emerging technologies transforming media intelligence, podcast outreach, analytics and communications measurement.

"Communicators today are expected to understand artificial intelligence, build executive visibility, navigate crises, earn media attention, communicate internally and demonstrate business impact, often all at the same time," said Elise Ramer, MBA, APR, CPRC, vice president of the PR & Comms Summit, Florida Public Relations Association. "We intentionally built this program around those realities by bringing together the experts leading these conversations every day. Whether attendees are early in their careers or seasoned communications leaders, they'll leave with practical ideas, new connections and strategies they can put to work immediately."

In addition to nationally recognized speakers and educational programming, the Summit celebrates excellence in the profession through FPRA's signature awards programs. The Golden Image Awards recognize Florida's most outstanding public relations programs and tactics, while the Pinnacle Awards honor individuals, agencies, nonprofit organizations, corporate teams and government agencies for sustained excellence and meaningful contributions to the communications profession.

Registration remains open, with full-Summit and single-day passes available. Registration includes educational programming, networking events and six meals throughout the Summit. For the complete agenda, speaker lineup and registration information, visit www.PRandCommsSummit.com.

About the Florida Public Relations Association

Founded in 1938, the Florida Public Relations Association is the state's oldest and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing the public relations profession through professional development, networking and ethical practice. For more information, visit: https://www.fpra.org.

Media Contact:

Madelene Skinner, APR

Vice President of PR & Communications

Florida Public Relations Association

news@fpra.org