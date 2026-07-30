It’s the “Return of the King” as Shelby American Reintroduces F-150 Super Snake Sport Two Door Truck with 810+ Horsepower

Las Vegas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), is reintroducing the popular Shelby Ford F-150 Super Snake Sport, two door street truck. With 810+ horsepower*, street tuned suspension, upgraded cooling and braking, all-new interior and sports car inspired styling, it is the most exciting road focused truck in Shelby history. The muscle trucks are built by Shelby Performance in Bristol, Indiana, and are available in limited quantities through a national dealer network.

“Carroll Shelby was an innovator throughout his amazing life,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “He was deeply interested in high performance two door street trucks, creating some of the most memorable vehicles in automotive history. We continue to follow Carroll’s example, both on and off road, with every car and truck we build.”

Shelby American introduced a four door street version of their popular lifted Shelby F-150 offroad truck a decade ago, followed by a fast four wheel drive, two door dubbed the “Super Snake Sport” in 2020. That pickup could reach 60 mph in an astounding 3.42 seconds.

“Our first generation Shelby Super Snake Sport pickup quickly became the stuff of legend, inspiring generations of enthusiasts worldwide,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “From competing at Pikes Peak to carving fast laps on the racetrack, Shelby maximized the two door truck’s performance. We decided to pause production, waiting for the right base truck to reintroduce a new, more advanced generation Shelby Super Snake Sport. After a long hiatus, the king of the two door trucks has returned with even more capabilities.”

Like the recently unveiled four door SuperCrew, the Shelby team addressed every element of the world-class Ford F-150 to create their vision of the truck.

“Our goal was to build a two door truck with the same attributes engineered into our Super Snake model Ford Mustang,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Designer. “Both boast exceptional handling, a supercharged V8 and bold styling. Those who crave the performance of a sports car but need the capabilities of a truck can now drive a vehicle that combines the best of both. And with four wheel drive, the Shelby Super Snake Sport is the fastest street truck from a standing start that we’ve ever offered.”

Based on the world-class Ford Lariat 4x4, 5.0L truck, the Shelby Super Snake Sport comes standard with 400 standard horsepower; an optional supercharger boosts the V8 engine to 810* horsepower. The heavy-duty suspension and underbody of the truck were built to handle the curves with a Shelby exclusive adjustable lowered suspension featuring KING adjustable coilover shocks and traction bars keep the rear in place. Shelby installed Baer oversized drilled & slotted performance rotors for improved cooling and braking performance. The two-door Shelby Super Snake Sport also has its own unique hood and other body features that resemble the Super Snake Mustang.

The interior delivers ultimate style and comfort with exclusive full leather seat covers, digital gauges, custom carbon fiber accents, Shelby embroidered floor mats and billet racing pedals. Each truck has special badges and a CSM serialized plate inside.

“During the three year absence of the F-150 Super Snake Sport, there were many attempts to copy the success of this truck, but none came close,” said Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing. “The demand from our Authorized Shelby Dealerships and retail customers was off the charts for a two door Shelby F-150 super truck, especially after we teased a concept earlier this year. With production limited to only 500 trucks this year and limited availability of the donor chassis, we expect the 2026 Shelby Super Snake Sport to roar out of the showrooms as fast as we can deliver them.”

The 2026 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport two door single cab carries an MSRP of $115,795 (supercharged); that includes the base F-150. The truck comes with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty. The powertrain warranty from Ford Motor Company remains intact. The trucks will be offered through select Shelby Performance Ford dealers across the United States. Each will be documented in the official Shelby Registry, and the owner will become a member of Team Shelby, the official enthusiast club. These trucks will also be listed in Black Book to help ensure higher resale values. Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or go to shelby.com.

About Shelby American, Inc.

Founded by legend Carroll Shelby, Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. The company licenses the build of authentic continuation Cobras, including the 427 S/C, 289 FIA, 289 streetcar, Daytona Coupe and Shelby Series 2 component vehicles; it offers the Shelby Super Snake, Super Snake-R, GT350, Shelby GT350/TA and SE post-title packages for the 2015-2026 Ford Mustang. Shelby American also offers the Shelby Raptor, Shelby F-150 Super Snake and Shelby F-150 trucks, as well as the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. Heritage cars include a continuation 1965 Shelby GT350 competition model, 1967 Ford Shelby Super Snake and 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR. More info at www.Shelby.com.

About Shelby Performance

Located in Bristol, Indiana, Shelby Performance is the official manufacturer of the Shelby truck lineup for 2026 and beyond. Built with the same spirit of American performance that made the Shelby name legendary, the company produces high-performance Shelby trucks engineered for power, capability and distinctive styling. The company builds vehicles such as the Shelby F-150 Off-Road, Shelby F-150 Super Snake, Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport, Shelby Raptor, and Shelby F-250 Super Baja through its specialized production facility in Indiana.



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*Horsepower ratings based on use of 93-octane fuel

2026 Shelby F-150 5.0L Super Snake Sport (2-Door Regular Cab)

Performance

Shelby Engineered 810+ HP Stage 2 Supercharger

Blower and Intake Manifold Powder Coated Ford Racing Blue

Performance Air Intake w/ High Flow Air Filter

Carbon Fiber Intake Tube

Performance Aluminum Heat Exchanger

Upgraded High Performance Fuel Injectors

Ford Performance Spark Plugs

Upgraded High Performance Motor Oil 5W50

Baer Oversized Drilled and Slotted Performance Rotors

Exterior

22” Shelby Alloy Wheels in Black or Chrome

*ALL NEW* Michelin Performance Tires

Red Caliper Covers with Shelby Logo

Tire Sensor Recalibration

Shelby Proprietary Speedometer Recalibration

Shelby Exclusive Adjustable Lowered Suspension

KING Adjustable Coilovers

Performance Rear Traction Bars

Four Wheel Alignment

Custom Painted Front Bumper Cover

Shelby Front Air Splitter

Custom Painted Replacement Grille with Marker Lights

Body Color Smooth Fender Flares with Marker Lights

DOT Compliant Grille, Fender and Rear Lights

Shelby Puddle Lamps

Functional Painted Front Fender Vents with Shelby Logo

Shelby Rocker Panel Graphics

Painted Aero Performance Ground Effects

Shelby Aluminum Replacement Dual Intake Ram Air Hood

3D Shelby Lettering On Bed Sides

3D Shelby Lettering On Tailgate

Custom Painted Tonneau Cover

Premium Carpet BedRug Liner with Shelby Lettering

Shelby Full Body Rally Stripes

Shelby Tuned Borla Performance Side Exit Exhaust with Black or Chrome Exhaust Tips

Interior

Carbon Fiber Aesthetic Interior Trim Kit

Billet Racing Pedals

Shelby Registry CSM Serial Number Plaque w/ Engine Bay Plaque

Exclusive Shelby Designed Top Grain Leather Seat Covers

Shelby Console Badge

Shelby Embroidered Carpet Floor Mats

Tinted Windows

*Horsepower ratings based on use of 93-octane fuel

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