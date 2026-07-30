New York, USA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peripheral Artery Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands as 17+ Companies Race to Redefine Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

The peripheral artery disease clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 20+ pipeline peripheral artery disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for Peripheral Artery Disease across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the Peripheral Artery Disease domain.

Peripheral Artery Disease Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s peripheral artery disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 17+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline peripheral artery disease drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline peripheral artery disease drugs. Key peripheral artery disease companies, such as Eli Lilly and Company, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, VivaCell Biotechnology España, Sirius Therapeutics Co., Ltd., BioGenCell Ltd., Vasa Therapeutics, Inc., CureGene Pharmaceutical, Karis Bio, and others, are evaluating new peripheral artery disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new peripheral artery disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline peripheral artery disease therapies, such as Orforglipron, REGN7508, REGN9933, Etribnabdione, SRSD107, BGC101, VS-214, CG-0255, Reprogrammed endothelial cell therapy, and others, are in different phases of peripheral artery disease clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of peripheral artery disease clinical trials. Approximately 4+ peripheral artery disease drugs are in the late and mid stages of development.

Notable MoAs in peripheral artery disease clinical trials include Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, Factor XI expression inhibitors, RNA interference, PP2A-B55a activator, Cell replacements, Apelin receptor agonists and others.

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What is Peripheral Artery Disease?

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a common circulatory disorder characterized by the narrowing or blockage of arteries that supply blood to the limbs, most commonly the legs. The condition is primarily caused by atherosclerosis, a process in which fatty deposits accumulate within the arterial walls, reducing blood flow and oxygen delivery to peripheral tissues. Patients with PAD may experience symptoms such as leg pain or cramping during walking, numbness, weakness, slow-healing wounds, and, in severe cases, critical limb ischemia that can lead to tissue loss or amputation. Major risk factors include aging, smoking, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obesity, and a family history of cardiovascular disease. Beyond its impact on limb health, PAD is considered a marker of systemic atherosclerosis and is associated with an increased risk of serious cardiovascular events, including myocardial infarction and stroke. Early diagnosis and management through lifestyle modifications, pharmacological interventions, and, when necessary, revascularization procedures are essential to improve outcomes and reduce disease-related complications.





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A snapshot of the Pipeline Peripheral Artery Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Orforglipron Eli Lilly and Company III Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists Oral SRSD107 Sirius Therapeutics Co., Ltd. II Factor XI expression inhibitors; RNA interference SC Etribnabdione VivaCell Biotechnology España II PP2A-B55a activator NA BGC101 BioGenCell II Cell replacements Intramuscular VS-214 Vasa Therapeutics, Inc Preclinical Apelin receptor agonists NA

Learn more about the emerging peripheral artery disease therapies @ Peripheral Artery Disease Clinical Trials

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a progressive vascular disorder in which narrowed or blocked arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs, increasing the risk of cardiovascular and limb-related complications. Rising rates of diabetes, aging populations, and improved diagnosis are expanding the patient pool, driving demand for more effective pharmacological and interventional treatment options.

Recent Developments in the Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Space

In June 2026 , CureGene Pharmaceutical announced that the first participant has been successfully dosed in the US pivotal clinical trial of Evategrel (CG-0255) , its proprietary new-generation best-in-class antiplatelet agent. This milestone marks a critical step toward the New Drug Application (NDA) submission in the United States and brings new hope to millions of patients with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases worldwide.

, CureGene Pharmaceutical announced that the first participant has been successfully dosed in the US pivotal clinical trial of , its proprietary new-generation best-in-class antiplatelet agent. This milestone marks a critical step toward the New Drug Application (NDA) submission in the United States and brings new hope to millions of patients with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases worldwide. In May 2026 , Vasa Therapeutics announced that its abstract titled, "Discovery of VS-214 , a long-acting apelin agonist, as a first-in-class treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD)", has been selected for oral presentation at the 2026 Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions.

, Vasa Therapeutics announced that its abstract titled, "Discovery of , a long-acting apelin agonist, as a first-in-class treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD)", has been selected for oral presentation at the 2026 Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions. In March 2026 , Sirius Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in a second Phase II clinical trial of SRSD107 , a next-generation, long-acting Factor XI (FXI) siRNA for subjects with chronic coronary and/or peripheral artery diseases. SRSD107 is being co-developed by Sirius Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics as part of a strategic collaboration to advance innovative treatments for cardiovascular and clotting-related diseases.

, Sirius Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in a second Phase II clinical trial of , a next-generation, long-acting Factor XI (FXI) siRNA for subjects with chronic coronary and/or peripheral artery diseases. SRSD107 is being co-developed by Sirius Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics as part of a strategic collaboration to advance innovative treatments for cardiovascular and clotting-related diseases. In May 2025, Sirius Therapeutics announced a strategic partnership with CRISPR Therapeutics to develop and commercialize siRNA therapies. The collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to co-develop and co-commercialize SRSD107, a next generation, long-acting Factor XI (FXI) small interfering RNA (siRNA) for the treatment of thrombosis and thromboembolic disorders.

Scope of the Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, Factor XI expression inhibitors, RNA interference, PP2A-B55a activator, Cell replacements, Apelin receptor agonists and others

: Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, Factor XI expression inhibitors, RNA interference, PP2A-B55a activator, Cell replacements, Apelin receptor agonists and others Key Peripheral Artery Disease Companies : Eli Lilly and Company, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, VivaCell Biotechnology España, Sirius Therapeutics Co., Ltd., BioGenCell Ltd., Vasa Therapeutics, Inc., CureGene Pharmaceutical, Karis Bio, and others.

: Eli Lilly and Company, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, VivaCell Biotechnology España, Sirius Therapeutics Co., Ltd., BioGenCell Ltd., Vasa Therapeutics, Inc., CureGene Pharmaceutical, Karis Bio, and others. Key Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Therapies: Orforglipron, REGN7508, REGN9933, Etribnabdione, SRSD107, BGC101, VS-214, CG-0255, Reprogrammed endothelial cell therapy, and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Peripheral Artery Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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